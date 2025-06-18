Duo GARRA Talks Trust, Style and “Creating from the Gut”

In a creative landscape where style often trumps substance, GARRA emerges as a bold exception – a directing duo defined by raw emotion, visual elegance, and fearless storytelling. Comprised of Barcelona-based friends Alex Olten and Iris Valles, GARRA was born “not just as a visual identity, but a bold statement,” they tell LBB. “GARRA is freedom. It’s instinct. It’s going all in.”



Their partnership is rooted in a deep creative synchronicity, shaped by opposing strengths and a shared upbringing. Alex sculpts the conceptual universe, while Iris translates it into cinematic language – a dynamic they describe as “balance and creative trust.” From crafting cinematic car ads to tackling stark social issues in short films like ‘Lluvia’, the duo’ process is consistent: intuitive, immersive, and emotionally charged.



Influenced by painting, cult cinema, and their global experiences, GARRA’s visual language blends the poetic with the provocative. “We create from the gut,” they explain. “Always rooted in emotion, without losing sight of visual beauty.” It’s this tension – between aesthetic precision and visceral storytelling – that defines their signature.



At its core, GARRA is more than a duo. It’s a shared heartbeat, an ever-evolving creative force, and above all, “a way to tell stories – fearlessly, stylishly, and with real intention.” Today, LBB catches up with them.







LBB> GARRA was born out of a desire for creative freedom. Can you take us back to the moment when you both decided to form this directing duo, and what that freedom means to you today?



Garra> We started working together in a very organic way. Our creative worlds were similar, yet different in the best possible way. Alex brought raw, powerful ideas, and Iris translated them into visuals with her own distinct sensitivity. We’ve always developed everything side by side, though each of us has a deeper intuition for certain elements. From the very beginning, we were a duo – but we didn’t name it until we arrived in Mexico. That’s when we shaped our shared energy into something bigger. That’s when GARRA was born. Not just a visual identity, but a bold statement. GARRA is freedom. It’s instinct. It’s going all in. It’s how we choose to tell stories – fearlessly, stylishly, and with real intention.







LBB> Your work is known for its bold conceptualism and striking visual style – what artists, films, or movements have most influenced your aesthetic approach?

Garra> Our conceptual approach stems from our connection to the art world. We began our creative journey through painting, and that has profoundly shaped the way we see things – the colors, shapes, and volumes that once moved her in artworks still play a key role in our visual language today. We have always sought to evoke strong, visceral emotions through imagery.



Iris' father was also a major influence. From a young age, he introduced her to cinema with deep passion, encouraging her to watch cult films and teaching her to appreciate cinematic movements, aesthetics, and historical context.



On top of that, having lived in different parts of the world has given us a broad, open-minded perspective and an insatiable curiosity. That blend of artistic roots, classic cinema, and global experience fuels our constant drive to experiment and push boundaries in every project she directs or creates.







LBB> What does your collaborative process look like as a duo? How do you balance your distinct roles – Alex as creative director and Iris as director – on set and in pre/post-production?



Garra> Our process as a duo is rooted in balance and creative trust. Everything goes through both of us, but we each focus on different areas that complement one another perfectly. Alex is more involved in pre-production – she develops the concept, builds the visual universe, and defines the overall creative direction. Iris takes that vision and translates it into the technical and narrative execution, figuring out how to bring it to life through direction.



On set, we’re both present, but we divide roles strategically. Alex usually handles communication with the client and agency, making sure they understand and visualise the idea we’re shaping. Iris is more hands-on with the visual execution –- working closely with the DP, checking monitors, and fine-tuning each shot.



In post-production, we work in phases. While we always make decisions together, Iris takes the lead here, shaping the final look, pacing, and atmosphere until every frame feels exactly how we envisioned it.







LBB> Your projects span from cinematic car ads to surreal fashion films. How do you adapt your visual storytelling to suit such diverse industries while maintaining the Garra signature?



Garra> The key is staying true to ourselves. No matter the project or the industry, we always start from our own perspective – from what moves and inspires us. We adapt the visual language to fit the context, but we never compromise our essence. Every piece carries a clear intention, a strong aesthetic sensitivity, and a narrative that reflects who we are as creators. That’s what defines the Garra signature: not a fixed style, but an honest and personal way of telling stories.







LBB> Can you walk us through one of your favourite or most challenging projects to date? What made it stand out creatively or emotionally for you?



Garra> One of our most challenging projects to date was Lluvia. It’s a piece with a deeply painful backdrop – it addresses the violence many children face in Mexico. From the very beginning, we knew it had to be approached with immense care, love, and respect. It was both an emotional and technical challenge.



We shot on film, which already adds a layer of complexity, but we also incorporated practical effects – every gunshot and explosion was done in-camera, on set. That required a high level of discipline and precision. On top of that, much of the scene was designed to be shot in one continuous take, so we spent days rehearsing with the children to make sure they felt safe and confident throughout the process.



Creatively, it was a powerful experience. The contrast between the poetic beauty of the visuals and the rawness of the subject matter created a very intense emotional and visual tension. Lluvia allowed us to explore a more symbolic, daring language – and to connect deeply with a cause that truly matters. It’s one of those projects that stays with you and changes something inside.







LBB> You describe your style as immersive and imaginative – what techniques or choices do you rely on to draw viewers into your visual narratives?



Garra> At GARRA, everything begins with intention – every shot, every texture, every camera movement is there to serve an emotional purpose. We love building worlds that feel real, even when they lean into the symbolic or poetic. Rhythm, color, and staging are key storytelling tools for us. We also put a lot of care into production design and sound to create atmospheres that aren’t just seen, but felt. What matters most is that the viewer doesn’t just watch — they enter, they experience. We create from the gut, always rooted in emotion, without losing sight of visual beauty. That’s what defines our approach.







LBB> How does your shared life outside of work influence your creative vision and the stories you choose to tell?



Garra> We are sisters – and that changes everything. Sharing life beyond work gives us a connection that goes far deeper than the professional. We come from different perspectives, with unique experiences and ways of seeing the world, but the magic happens when those differences blend. What we create isn’t hers or mine – it belongs to both of us. That sense of closeness shapes the stories we choose to tell. They come from what we feel, what moves us, and what we live through – on and off set. In the end, our shared life is the heartbeat of GARRA.







LBB> What advice would you give to emerging creatives or directing duos trying to carve out their own unique voice in the industry?



Garra> Trust your voice, even when it feels uncertain. Don’t try to fit into what’s trending – build from what moves you, from what you truly believe in. The industry can be loud, and it’s easy to get lost trying to please everyone, but your strength lies in your perspective – in what only you can say. Stay true to yourself, and create from your truth. That’s what really connects.



And if you’re working as a duo: respect the differences. Let them push you, challenge you, and elevate the work. Collaboration isn’t about thinking the same – it’s about building something stronger together. Keep it real, keep it personal, and never stop experimenting. That’s where the magic lives.

