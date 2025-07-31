Partizan Welcomes Yasser Abubeker

​Partizan has signed London-based filmmaker Yasser Abubeker.

Yasser is known for his cinematic, surreal and emotionally evocative storytelling. His visual language is shaped by a lifelong fascination with pop and alternative culture, as well as his Eritrean heritage - elements that continue to inform the emotional depth and aesthetic texture of his work.

With a subtle, considered touch - and an ability to hold intensity and stillness in the same breath - he creates intimate visual worlds that feel cinematic, timeless and strangely familiar. Blending dreamlike narratives with rich immersive visuals, he balances high-concept artistry with raw emotional resonance. His work spans narrative film and bold, pop-driven pieces, yet remains unified by a distinct sensitivity to atmosphere, character, and tone.

Yasser has directed music videos for artists including Kelela, John Glacier, and Shygirl and branded projects for clients such as Burberry, Essence and Serpentine Gallery.

