Keepsakes is a short film and collaboration between Nowness / V&A and Partizan.

Directed by Ethan and Tom and produced by Partizan, Keepsakes is a short film that journeys through East London, capturing the unique character of the area through the personal objects and collections that hold meaning for the people who live there.

Made entirely through the generosity of our partners, crew and people of East London, the project raised money for East London Charities St Joseph’s Hospice, Bow Food Bank, Rainbow Migration, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and Sistah Space. All ticket sales from our sold-out screenings last night were donated to Hackney Night Shelter.