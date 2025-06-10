The LEGO Group SMG Studio and Fictions Unveil 'LEGO® Party!' at Summer Game Fest

To celebrate Summer Game Fest, developer SMG Studio, the LEGO Group, and brand new publisher Fictions, have revealed 'LEGO Party!', a wildly fun multiplayer party game.

In 'LEGO Party!' experience nonstop action, humour, surprises, and hours and hours of play, all crafted through the medium of the beloved LEGO brick. Whether you’re playing solo, with your friends on the couch, or online with cross-platform multiplayer (up to 4 players), get ready to customise your minifigure and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to collect those coveted Golden Bricks. 'LEGO Party!' will be available later this year on Steam for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), and Nintendo Switch.

This hilarious, action-packed, character-filled adventure will feature wacky Challenge Zones and 60 minigames from across some of the most iconic and unforgettable LEGO sets including LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, and LEGO NINJAGO. The newly released first official trailer, now live, gives a glimpse into this high energy and fun-for-all party game.

“We are thrilled to be working with the LEGO Group on this playful and vibrant party game that encourages connection, creativity and of course, competition,” said Evan Icenbice, executive producer, Fictions. “LEGO is known for bringing people of all ages together to play and that is certainly the case for LEGO® Party!.

LEGO Party! will be available later this year and marks the exciting debut of Fictions, a new game publisher founded by industry veterans with a passion for bold, imaginative experiences. Fictions is now the publishing home for titles previously signed under Private Division and is supporting the work of SMG Studio on LEGO Party!

Additionally, in partnership with iam8bit, a physical release of LEGO Party! for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, will be available at retailers worldwide simultaneously with the digital version. Please visit https://legoparty.iam8bit.com for more details.

For all the latest updates on the game, follow LEGO® Party! at: www.legoparty.com

