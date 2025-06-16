Dentsu Expands Global Sports & Entertainment Offering

​Dentsu has announced the global expansion of its dentsu Sports & Entertainment offerings, building on its significant heritage in Japan as well as its international footprint in this rapidly growing sector to meet client demand. With the international launch of dentsu anime solutions, the expansion of dentsu Sports Analytics into MENA, and the growth of strategic dentsu Sports & Entertainment hubs, dentsu Sports & Entertainment is scaling to become the world’s only fully integrated, global network designed to bring brands closer to fans at the intersection of culture and commerce. Leading the expansion, Yoshinobu Ise, has been appointed as the global head of sports and entertainment, dentsu, serving concurrently as deputy global chief strategy officer, dentsu.



With an unparalleled network and trusted relationships across the industry ecosystem, dentsu Sports & Entertainment offers exclusive content and activation opportunities to brands and rights holders – from Hollywood blockbusters and global sporting events to bespoke gaming activations and live experiences – all under one roof. With dentsu Sports & Entertainment hubs in key locations including Japan, LA, NYC, London, MENA, India, and North Asia, dentsu’s 1,200 industry insiders build upon 120 years of innovating to impact.

With over 60 years of experience and operations spanning 21 markets worldwide, dentsu serves nearly 1,300 clients in the sports and entertainment arena, powered by best in class data and proprietary fan insights. Whether it’s sports, gaming, anime, or entertainment IP, fandoms are emotional, identity-based communities, that shape how people express themselves and engage with the world. For brands, tapping into these passion-fuelled communities presents an unprecedented opportunity to build trust, loyalty, and cultural relevance.

Taking 'dentsu anime solutions' Global

With the meteoric rise in global popularity of anime, demand for dentsu’s services in this area have also led to the decision of the launch of dentsu anime solutions in North America, China and South East Asia markets, meeting increased client demand. Marking the first expansion of this unique expertise outside of Japan, dentsu anime solutions focuses on sales of anime and licensing such as merchandising to broadcasters and streaming platforms, and provides integrated marketing solutions centred on anime content to clients in each market.

The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) recently reported that the annual global anime industry grew to a record $21.27bn in 2023, with non-Japan revenues overtaking domestic revenues for only the second time in history. With industry projected to reach $72.86 Billion by 2032, dentsu is uniquely positioned to bring exclusive opportunities to brands looking to align to this cultural phenomenon.



Launching dentsu Sports Analytics into MENA



From its early roots in sports marketing during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, dentsu has been at the forefront of the sports sector both in Japan and internationally for decades. Through its leading international brands, dentsu Sports International (DSI) and MKTG, it operates across 17 offices around the world, connecting brands with the world of sport.



Dentsu Sports Analytics (DSA), DSI’s specialist research, evaluation and data division formed in 2023, today announced its expansion into the MENA region, with the appointment of Samah Raydan, VP, DSA, MENA. Based in Saudi Arabia, Raydan will lead the DSA regional hub at a time of rapid growth and increased investment for sports of all kinds.



Dentsu’s Entertainment Heritage



In the entertainment sector, dentsu has been deeply involved in the film, music, animation, and video game businesses since the late 1980s, starting in Japan and growing the entertainment capability globally ever since.



Dentsu leverages the most engaging video game platforms to create unique anime-themed, licensed experiences, such as the popular Attack on Titan: Revolution game on Roblox. In addition, dentsu’s creative teams around the world produce award winning work in Fortnite, leveraging maps to enhance brand experiences.



Dentsu’s slate of transmedia IP productions is also growing quickly. Alongside Rovio, Flywheel Media and Paramount Pictures, dentsu will take The Angry Birds 3 Movie to market in January 2027. Dentsu also teamed up with PGA of America, one of the world’s largest sports organizations, and John Cohen, producer of Despicable Me and The Angry Birds Movie, to launch an all-new animated feature film franchise. Set in the vibrant world of SportsCity, this multi-sport feature film will spotlight golf and PGA Jr. League - introducing the game to new generations in a fun and inspiring way.



Bringing these game-changing IPs to life is underpinned by dentsu’s ability to connect fans of world-class content to the brands they love. Dentsu’s agency services teams, with expertise in sports, entertainment, and gaming are passionate about bridging the gap between communities and brands, creating authentic, immersive experiences that resonate for clients.



Yoshinobu Ise, deputy global chief strategy officer and newly appointed global head of sports and entertainment, dentsu, commented, “Dentsu Sports & Entertainment represents a ground breaking step in unifying sports, entertainment, and gaming under one integrated initiative. By leveraging our extensive experience and networks, together with proprietary fan data, we are uniquely positioned to create culture-defining content that resonates deeply with audiences and drives significant commercial impact for our clients and partners. The expansion of our capabilities and services underscores our commitment to innovation and our ability to connect brands with IPs and their fans in meaningful and powerful ways.”



Jean Lin, global president - global practices, dentsu, said, “To succeed in the modern world and create business impact, brands must innovate to thrive with the algorithms which act as the gatekeepers of culture and commerce. Only when culture is seamlessly connected with commerce, can brands achieve unparalleled relevance, driving business impact, sustainable outcomes and accelerated growth. There are few greater opportunities to build this connection than in the sports and entertainment sector where culture-defining moments are evolving at the speed of fans.”



The dentsu Sports & Entertainment global leadership team, composed of hyper-specialists with practical experience in music, film, sport, gaming, and television, develops exclusive opportunities to embed brands and rights holders into the cultural fabric of society, driving significant commercial impact.



Key leadership in dentsu Sports & Entertainment includes:

