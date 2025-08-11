senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Dentsu Announces Strategic Partnership with MOGL

11/08/2025
23
Share
The partnership expands dentsu’s footprint within the US sports ecosystem, creating client opportunities in the world of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships through identification of athlete talent collaborations

Dentsu has revealed a strategic partnership with MOGL, a leading athlete influencer end-to-end tech platform that enables brands to reach prime sports audiences with precision and scale. The partnership expands dentsu’s footprint within the US sports ecosystem, creating client opportunities in the world of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships through identification of athlete talent collaborations.

Dentsu can connect clients to MOGL’s offering, backed by its AI-powered platform which quickly matches brands with athlete influencers who align with their goals, using AI-powered matching and native first-party data to deliver results in minutes. MOGL’s platform identifies connection points between athletes and brands unlocking access to college athlete influencers— one of the fastest-growing influencer segments — who are the best fit for the brand campaign, while also providing real-time reporting on social performance and audience reach.

“Sports media is no longer just linear — evolving with fandom is key, and partnering with MOGL accelerates this for dentsu and our clients,” said Cara Lewis, chief investment and activation officer at dentsu. “Activating data driven NIL campaigns, with detailed performance reporting, brings innovation and modernisation to the forefront and reinforces a holistic next-gen go-to-market strategy while unlocking expanded reach across these hard-to-engage audiences.”

Dentsu teams across the business can budget for and integrate NIL brand opportunities into their processes, including client media plans and influencer proposals, further advancing opportunities to connect with sports audiences.

“With a network of over 30,000 athlete influencers, we’re helping brands reach next-gen audiences through high value and targeted campaigns,” said Ayden Syal, CEO and co-founder of MOGL. “Our partnership with dentsu brings together powerful athlete influencers, premium UGC and produced content, and strategically allocated paid media—all optimised by data and performance, to deliver guaranteed results at scale.”

This partnership marks an expansion for dentsu Influence — dentsu’s influencer and creator capability — at the intersection of AI, creativity, and culture. With access to MOGL’s inventory of influencer athletes and team of experts managing the platform, dentsu teams are now equipped to seamlessly integrate NIL athlete talent into campaigns with authenticity and precision. As clients increasingly seek meaningful ways to engage with the creator economy, this collaboration strengthens dentsu’s ability to connect brands with the right creators to drive cultural relevance and measurable impact.

This news builds on the recent announcement that dentsu has expanded its global Sports and Entertainment offering to become the world’s only fully integrated, global network designed to bring brands closer to fans at the intersection of culture and commerce.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Dentsu
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Dentsu
SW x HG2 'Shooter' 30
SUBWAY Restaurants
10/07/2025
Reveal Trailer
LEGO Party
10/06/2025
Social off Socials
Heineken
29/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1