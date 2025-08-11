Dentsu Announces Strategic Partnership with MOGL

​Dentsu has revealed a strategic partnership with MOGL, a leading athlete influencer end-to-end tech platform that enables brands to reach prime sports audiences with precision and scale. The partnership expands dentsu’s footprint within the US sports ecosystem, creating client opportunities in the world of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) sponsorships through identification of athlete talent collaborations.

Dentsu can connect clients to MOGL’s offering, backed by its AI-powered platform which quickly matches brands with athlete influencers who align with their goals, using AI-powered matching and native first-party data to deliver results in minutes. MOGL’s platform identifies connection points between athletes and brands unlocking access to college athlete influencers— one of the fastest-growing influencer segments — who are the best fit for the brand campaign, while also providing real-time reporting on social performance and audience reach.

“Sports media is no longer just linear — evolving with fandom is key, and partnering with MOGL accelerates this for dentsu and our clients,” said Cara Lewis, chief investment and activation officer at dentsu. “Activating data driven NIL campaigns, with detailed performance reporting, brings innovation and modernisation to the forefront and reinforces a holistic next-gen go-to-market strategy while unlocking expanded reach across these hard-to-engage audiences.”

Dentsu teams across the business can budget for and integrate NIL brand opportunities into their processes, including client media plans and influencer proposals, further advancing opportunities to connect with sports audiences.

“With a network of over 30,000 athlete influencers, we’re helping brands reach next-gen audiences through high value and targeted campaigns,” said Ayden Syal, CEO and co-founder of MOGL. “Our partnership with dentsu brings together powerful athlete influencers, premium UGC and produced content, and strategically allocated paid media—all optimised by data and performance, to deliver guaranteed results at scale.”

This partnership marks an expansion for dentsu Influence — dentsu’s influencer and creator capability — at the intersection of AI, creativity, and culture. With access to MOGL’s inventory of influencer athletes and team of experts managing the platform, dentsu teams are now equipped to seamlessly integrate NIL athlete talent into campaigns with authenticity and precision. As clients increasingly seek meaningful ways to engage with the creator economy, this collaboration strengthens dentsu’s ability to connect brands with the right creators to drive cultural relevance and measurable impact.

This news builds on the recent announcement that dentsu has expanded its global Sports and Entertainment offering to become the world’s only fully integrated, global network designed to bring brands closer to fans at the intersection of culture and commerce.

