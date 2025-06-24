The Den Welcomes Editor Jessica Mutascio

​The Den has welcomed editor Jessica Mutascio, whose work blends style, substance, and a sharp storytelling instinct. Whether cutting a fast-paced commercial, a visually driven music video, or a character-rich short film, Jessica brings a clarity of vision and a sense of momentum that makes the work sing.



Jessica’s editing career began in comedy, where her sense of timing and taste for strong visuals set the foundation for a dynamic body of work. Over the past decade, she’s built an eclectic career - first living abroad in Australia, where she became a sought-after editor across genres, and now in New York, where she’s known just as much for her eye as for her collaborative spirit and quick wit.



Her commercial portfolio includes campaigns for brands such as Bank of America, Lincoln, Target, Chevy, Airbnb, AT&T, Mercedes-Benz, IKEA, Duolingo, and KFC. Amongst other accolades, Jessica cut the Sundance- and Cannes-selected short Backpedal, earning her a Best Editing award at Flickerfest and the IMDB Independent Short Awards. She has also enjoyed success in the longform world, editing indie feature The Marshes and episodes of the Aussie coming-of-age series Blind.



“What attracted me to The Den is their impressive range of work, which speaks to my own versatility as an editor,” remarks Jessica Mutascio on signing. “I’m excited by the opportunity to collaborate with such a prolific team, and being on the ground in their beautiful new NYC office only adds to that excitement. I know that working in an environment that values creativity and adaptability - while offering the chance to work across so many different formats - is exactly where I'll thrive.”



“Jessica is exactly the kind of editor every company dreams of having on their team," says co-Founder Christjan Jordan. "Her talent shines through in every project she touches, combining technical mastery with genuine artistry and adapting her edit style to whatever voice or tone is needed, which fits perfectly with the talented artists at The Den. But beyond her technical skills, Jess brings such a thoughtful balance of creative clarity and emotional intelligence to every project. She's intuitive and incredibly steady under pressure, with a quiet strength in the way she leads - never overpowering, but always present and deeply attuned to what both the team and the client need. There's something very grounding about working with her, and that consistency is part of what makes her such a trusted editor. Jessica's wonderful personality makes collaboration feel effortless and inspiring, and she makes people feel seen, understood, and supported. She isn't just skilled at what she does - she's the perfect fit for The Den's creative vision and values."

