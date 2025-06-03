Gianluigi Carella Joins The Den’s Editorial Team

​The Den has appointed Gianluigi Carella to its editorial roster. An Italian filmmaker, director, editor, and 2D compositor, his versatile creative background brings a distinctive voice to the post-production process, which is marked by his precision, sense of rhythm, and deeply cinematic sensibilities.

A powerful addition to The Den’s editorial line-up, Gianluigi’s multi-faceted creative background spans global campaigns, music videos, and network promos. Known for pairing elevated visuals with bold narrative instincts, Gianluigi has developed a reputation for CG-informed storytelling and imaginative visual direction. His editorial style draws inspiration from countless hours of independent research and a sharp eye for structure that supports the director’s vision.

He first gained industry recognition for editing Ariana Grande’s opulent music video for 'Rule The World' featuring 2 Chainz, which earned a VMA nomination. Gianluigi also edited the energetic and joyful 'Nonsense' music video for Sabrina Carpenter, which he describes as a seamless and collaborative process. Other noteworthy work includes an editorial and VFX-heavy campaign for Deel—an ambitious, multifaceted lift that spanned three uniquely challenging spots, incorporating miniature plates, CG environments, hybrid 2D/3D animation, and proprietary AI tools. Additional commercial work of Gianluigi’s includes spots and promos for Toyota, Polestar, Audi, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Disney, Hulu, and Activision.

“I’m very proud to be on The Den’s roster,” said Gianluigi. “This move is a major creative milestone for me. I’ve been inspired by the work coming out of The Den for years. Whether it’s music videos, documentaries, or commercials, the story always comes first—which deeply resonates with me as an editor and a filmmaker. The team, the infrastructure, the quality of the work, the experience, the passion—it’s an honor to be welcomed into this new family.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gianluigi to The Den,” said Rachel Seitel, co-founder of The Den Editorial. “From the moment we met two years ago, we really clicked and stayed in touch, keeping up with each other’s work and growth in the industry. Now that it’s finally come together, I couldn’t be happier. He’s so collaborative and thoughtful, as well as technically fluent, visually inventive, and funny—a total joy to work with. We’re so excited to be part of this next chapter in his career.”

