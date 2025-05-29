senckađ
The Dementia Sessions Launch Following The Success of Sally Miller 2.0

29/05/2025
278
Share
The emPOWER Breakfast is providing practical support and real-world insights for families navigating dementia care

Following the overwhelming response to Sally Miller 2.0, where Sally courageously shared her personal journey as a carer for her mother living with advanced Alzheimer's, The emPOWER Breakfast has announced the launch of its new Dementia Sessions series. The event is to be hosted by the fabulous team at Absolute Post in Mortimer Street on the 17th of July.

The Overfield Family

This inaugural session will feature deeply personal and practical insights from those who understand the dementia journey firsthand. Sally's father will share his lived experience as a primary carer, offering valuable tips and practical information he's gathered throughout their family's journey with Alzheimer's.

Hina Tanna

The session will be enriched by expert legal guidance from Hina Tanna, partner at Silver Levine, who will provide essential information on: inheritance tax planning, power of attorney arrangements and other critical legal considerations for families affected by dementia, including tax benefits.

The Dementia Sessions fill a crucial gap by combining real-world experience with professional expertise. Attendees will gain practical insights that can only come from those who have navigated this challenging path, alongside essential legal and financial guidance to help protect their family's interests. We will then move the format to an online support session where people can share their own stories and experiences. 

Host Sponsor Absolute with EP Kayleigh Dugdale and Production Director Belinda Grew

The emPOWER Breakfast team would like to say a huge thank you to Host Sponsor Absolute Post who readily agreed to support emPOWER with this endeavour. The initiative was championed by EP Kayleigh Dugdale and production director Belinda Grew and we are truly grateful.

"We’re honoured to be taking part in the latest emPOWER Breakfast drop in event, supporting the vital cause of dementia awareness. emPOWER has fast become the industry's mental wellness 'go to' and Dementia affects millions of lives, and we believe it’s crucial to stand alongside those carers in our organisations, working tirelessly to support individuals with dementia and show that we care about families impacted in our industry. The emPOWER Breakfast events have already done incredible work in bringing people together for really significant networking, and now driving meaningful action. We’re proud to lend our voice and support to such a powerful initiative, and to be part of a community committed to making a real difference."

This unique format ensures our community will receive both the emotional support through shared experiences and actionable advice they can implement immediately.

For more information about attending the Dementia Sessions or to register for the 17th July session, please contact athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk

The Dementia Sessions are part of our ongoing commitment to supporting families through life's most challenging moments with practical guidance and shared wisdom.

