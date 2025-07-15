Samsung Puts Storytelling First in Emotional Foldables Launch

​Samsung UK has launched 'Unmissable Moments', a new campaign created to support the arrival of the new Galaxy Q7 and show UK consumers why they should choose a foldable device.

Designed to connect with millennial and gen x audiences, the campaign focuses on the real-life moments where a large, immersive screen makes all the difference, whether watching something unmissable or reliving a meaningful memory on the go. Instead of simply highlighting product features, Unmissable Moments uses emotionally led storytelling to show the value of foldables in everyday life.

The campaign leads with two 30-second films. The first, Build Up, centres on a group of friends watching a key moment in a sporting match. The energy builds as the match unfolds, before pulling back to reveal they’re not in a stadium at all, but watching together on the unfolded Galaxy Q7 in a remote holiday home. The second film, Memory Lane, tells the story of a father and daughter cycling together through the countryside. When they stop at a quiet spot, she opens her phone to reveal a photo, captured in the exact same place 20 years ago, showing him teaching her how to ride a bike.

The creative approach is a step in a more emotionally charged direction for Samsung, bringing to life the Galaxy Q7’s infinity flex display through human stories that feel relatable and personal.

​Annika Bizon, mobile experience (MX) VP of product and marketing, UK&I, said, “The Galaxy Q7 marks a new era of smartphone innovation and is a big leap forward for the foldables category. With its expansive screen, the Galaxy Q7 is designed for the content our audience cares most about, whether that’s watching a big game in real time or revisiting personal memories. We wanted a creative execution that reflected that ambition. We’re excited to bring this next chapter of foldables to life in a way that feels human and emotive.”

​Menno Kluin, global chief creative officer, Iris, said, “This campaign captures something simple but powerful: the moments that really matter, and the role technology can play in making them feel bigger, more emotional, and more human. It’s a reminder that great creative doesn’t just highlight what a product does - it shows people why it matters in their lives.”

The campaign is running across BVOD, CTV and social media in the UK. It was developed by global creative micro-network Iris, with media planning and buying by Starcom and production by Merman. Directed by Zak Emerson, the campaign was written by Matt Woolner and Steve Wioland, the creative team behind the multi award-winning John Lewis ad Always a Woman.

