the community Appoints Harry Román-Torres as Chief Strategy Officer

​the community has named Harry Román-Torres as its new chief strategy officer, as the global creative agency strengthens its leadership bench. Based in New York, Harry will oversee the agency’s global strategy team and lead its strategic offerings, including the Cultural Intelligence Hub, an ‘always-on insights and provocation engine’.

Harry brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. He previously served as co-chief strategy officer at Droga5 and held roles at Google and Leo Burnett New York. His work has earned accolades at Cannes Lions, D&AD, the Effie Awards, and the Jay Chiat Awards. In 2019, he was named Ad Age’s strategic planner of the year.

“I’ve spent the past year and a half as a consultant, working with great partners and building meaningful relationships,” said Harry. “But I’ve realised: impact is never a solo act. Big ideas need the muscle of a collective to bring them to life, and ambitious ideas require shared purpose. When we show up for each other, the work gets sharper, the trust deepens, and the impact grows.

“That’s what excites me about joining this place: it’s not just culturally honest, it’s culturally generous. And that’s how we create real impact. Through community.”

Luis Montero, CEO of the community, added, "We knew right away that Harry was not just an exceptional leader but also a great human. His strategic vision and cultural fluency are a perfect match for where we're headed, and exactly what we need to drive our work forward. His unique point of view and experience will be instrumental in helping our client partners stay ahead and continue to lead in this new mainstream era."

Yesterday also saw another high-profile Droga5 vet land a new role, with Scott Bell joining BBDO New York as chief creative officer.

