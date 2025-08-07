The Collective Appoints TSA as Influencer and Social Media Agency

The Yeo Valley Productions owned yoghurt brand The Collective, has appointed TSA, Five by Five’s social media shop, as its UK influencer and social media agency.

TSA won the pitch, which was run in-house, against one other agency with no incumbent involved.

TSA will be responsible for the social media and influencer strategy primarily looking at Instagram and TikTok, as well as content planning and production, influencer management and paid social activity.

The Collective, the disruptive dairy ‘shaker-uppers’ and leading premium yoghurt brand is on a brand awareness driving mission, and looking to build on the success of its humourous, insight-led OOH campaigns by adopting a more platform-first approach to social media to boost reach and engagement.

Lucy Matthews, marketing manager at The Collective, said, “TSA blew us away with their energy and passion for the brand. This combined with their social first thinking and how our brand personality can be brought to life in social media content showed that they would be a perfect partner for us. We’re excited to go on this journey with TSA and use social media to really drive awareness of our brand and products.”

Harry Foyle, founder and managing director of TSA, said, “The Collective is a recognisable and exciting brand with big ambitions so they are a great fit for us. They also have a fantastic positioning to be the antidote to boring - which is just perfect for social media. We can’t wait to get started and bring this positioning to life with engaging and enjoyable content.”

TSA was launched in 2020 and was acquired by Five by Five in July 2024.

