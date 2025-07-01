senckađ
TSA Wins Whittard of Chelsea’s Influencer and Social Media Account

01/07/2025
The influencer-led, social media agency will be elevating the brand through a platform-first, always on social media strategy

Whittard of Chelsea, the British tea, coffee and hot chocolate company founded in 1886, has appointed TSA as its lead influencer and social media agency.

TSA, which is part of the independent creative agency Five by Five, will be facilitating and managing its influencer and social media services, from strategy and creative through to always on delivery.

TSA was selected without a pitch following a response to a ‘test project’. Impressing with its strategic approach and their ability to quickly identify and jump on relevant trends, using their in-house content team and network of over 20,000 creators and influencers.

Of the appointment, Victoria Binns, head of marketing at Whittard of Chelsea, said, “TSA bring a rare combination of creativity, energy and strategic thinking that makes them the ideal partner for Whittard as we evolve our brand and connect with a new generation of tea, coffee and hot chocolate drinkers. Their agile and proactive approach is a breath of fresh air, and we're excited to see the impact of the new content in deepening engagement and driving relevance.”

Harry Foyle, founder of TSA, comments on the win, “We work with brands who recognise the need to genuinely engage their audiences if they are to grow. Whilst Whittard of Chelsea is a business steeped in heritage they have that engagement mindset so we clicked straight away. It also helps having some big tea lovers in the agency so there is a genuine passion for the brand and the category.”

