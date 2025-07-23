senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Why Brands Can’t Afford to Ignore Community Management

23/07/2025
12
Share
Olivia Thompson, social media executive at TSA explores how social media is the frontline of brand experience and the importance of connection over content

Social media isn’t just a channel. It’s the frontline of brand experience. It’s where desirability is built, or lost - post by post, comment by comment, DM by DM. And yet, too many brands still treat community management as an afterthought. That’s a problem.

Because a brand’s social presence isn’t just about content; it’s about connection.

Community is the New Creative

We’re in an era where attention is rented but relationships are owned. Brands invest millions in social campaigns, paid influencer partnerships, and beautifully curated content. But when followers respond, ask questions, or vent frustrations in the comments there's silence.

This is like throwing a party, making a grand entrance, then ghosting your guests.

Community management is what turns reach into resonance, and visibility into value. It’s the part of the funnel that doesn’t get a media budget but drives brand affinity like nothing else.

Engagement is a Two-Way Street

We’ve seen it time and time again: the brands that reply, joke, acknowledge, and resolve - win. Not just socially, but commercially. Whether it’s a quick-witted clapback, a warm thank-you, or sorting a missed delivery with empathy and speed, the way brands interact with people online defines how desirable they are.

Why? Because people don’t just remember how your content looked. They remember how your brand made them feel.

It’s Not Just About Crisis Control

Good community management isn’t just about putting out fires. It’s about sparking conversations, seeding advocacy, and deepening loyalty. It's where brand tone of voice truly lives, unscripted, human, and often at speed.

It’s also the sharpest listening tool in a brand’s arsenal. The comment section is a free focus group. Your DMs? A running transcript of what your audience actually cares about. Smart brands are learning from their communities in real time then feeding that back into content, product, and strategy.

Influencer Campaigns? This is Where They Stick

Community management doesn’t end with your owned channels. It’s how you show up in comment sections on influencer posts, reply when tagged, or handle UGC shoutouts. A well-executed influencer campaign can gain serious traction, but it’s the community team that keeps the momentum alive after the first wave of likes.

The Takeaway

In 2025, your social community isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’ - it’s your brand’s living reputation. The brands that treat every mention, tag, and comment as an opportunity to connect will be the ones that win hearts, followers, and market share.

At TSA, we help brands not just look good on socials, but make them worth talking to. Because desire isn’t built in the broadcast. It’s built in the replies.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Five by Five UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Five by Five UK
Serious About Marketing
Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)
17/02/2025
New Finds
Amazon
08/11/2024
Click & Collect
Screwfix
30/04/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1