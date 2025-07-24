Terence Leong Joins MullenLowe Singapore as Regional Creative Leader

Creative agency MullenLowe Singapore has appointed Terence Leong as regional Unilever creative lead, where he will steer the creative vision for Unilever brands across the Asia Pacific region, from the agency’s Singapore hub.



A creative force with more than 25 years in the industry, Terence brings deep experience and a proven track record from some of the region’s most innovative agencies. Terence has held the role of executive creative director at TBWA\Media Arts Lab Southeast Asia, AKQA Tokyo, and RGA Shanghai, and was the creative lead on Nike Greater China at Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai. He has won numerous awards across Cannes Lions, Spikes, Clio, Lotuses and more. He excels at blending provocative storytelling with resonant ideas to create meaningful relationships between brands and their customers.



In his dedicated role for Unilever, Terence will collaborate closely with MullenLowe Singapore’s creative leadership team, bringing a human-first approach to brand strategy and innovation. He will place particular focus on the oral care category, working alongside beauty creative director Meryke Naude to elevate the creative ambition across key brands.



Unilever global vice president Gaurav Datta said, “We welcome Terence as a key partner and seasoned creative leader whose instinct for bold, human-centric ideas will be invaluable to making our brands unmissable in culture and in people’s lives.”



This move underscores MullenLowe Singapore and IPG’s commitment to building a fully integrated, end-to-end offering for Unilever, bringing together creativity, strategy and media under a cohesive, integrated structure. Terence’s appointment strengthens this model where talent is drawn from across disciplines to deliver specialist expertise.



The integrated team includes head of audience data and insights Jasmine Wong and a team of media strategists from IPG Mediabrands, who lead media planning and communications design for Unilever’s Personal Care portfolio. Behavioural sciences and insights manager Elizabeth Tan, formerly of Nielsen, brings cultural and social-first research capabilities, supported by a dedicated team of researchers who provide continuous listening and real-time insight development.



IPG Unilever global business leader personal care Federico Duberti said, “We are thrilled to welcome Terence to the team in Singapore, as his relentless pursuit of creative excellence will be a powerful addition to our larger, integrated model for Unilever. Backed by world-class capabilities, deep category knowledge and a unified vision across creativity, strategy and media, we believe our structure will set a new benchmark for partnership with Unilever, during a time where brands must fight harder than ever to earn their relevance.”



Reflecting on his new role, Terence Leong said, “This is probably the most intimidating assignment I’ve ever taken in my career. Unilever brands have a long heritage, and some are over a hundred years old. It’s an absolute honour to work with extremely devoted clients and a team of talented, passionate people to keep these brands provocative and relevant for the next hundred years. It’s going to take a lot of tears, sweat, AI, and every ounce of grit to see that mission through. It’s a dream assignment.”

