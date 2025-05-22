Gen AI Is Here to Stay, We Need More Ethical and Effective Prompting

Over the past months, social media feeds have been flooded with people sharing their likeness in the iconic style of Studio Ghibli, the animation studio known for films Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro. OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model has made it as easy as one click to transform everyday photos and even memes into charming Ghibli-esque illustrations.



This viral AI art trend has been fun and whimsical for many users, but it has also sparked a fierce debate over notions of creativity, copyright and the value of art painstakingly crafted by people. The irony isn’t lost: a studio known for its hand-drawn, soul-infused animation is now a popular filter for AI models, something that seems to go against everything Studio Ghibli stands for. In fact, co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has commented that AI-generated animation is 'an insult to life itself' - remarks that have resurfaced in response to the trend.



Using generative AI in this way may feel like a fun, harmless experiment. It can be deeply compelling to see ourselves reimagined in a fantasy or altered world, especially in beloved artistic styles, which can hold up refracted mirrors that reflect and explore parts of ourselves - or who we dream of being.



But this trend isn’t harmless - nor is it respectful toward the labour of original creators. It’s a prime example of why we need to talk about the ethical use of AI. As much as AI opens doors to creativity, it’s crucial to consider the rights of the original artists whose work we admire and wish to mimic. Effortlessly replicating an artist’s style without proper permission or consideration does not only raise legal concerns, it risks undermining the very spirit of art and innovation.



A middle ground can be found with ethical and effective prompting. Whether you're playing with AI for fun or using it in a creative project, here are some steps to consider to ensure your image generation prompts are respectful, original, and produce meaningful results.



Describe what you want step-by-step, not who you want to copy



Always ensure you have the rights or permissions to use or replicate any style or artwork, and avoid referencing living artists or copyrighted entities. Instead, you can describe the mood, colours, or themes you would like to explore. Think of yourself as a painter sitting at an easel or a photographer with their eye to the viewfinder. Faced with an open canvas, what are the components you would consider?



Instead of immediately prompting the AI platform to 'make a Studio Ghibli version of me', think through the structure of the image you’re looking for, beginning with the subject - who or what is the focus? Secondly, detail the style of the image, by referencing broader artistic styles, movements or mediums, for example, styles ranging from realistic and folk art to futuristic. Next, determine the mood of the image - is it peaceful, vibrant or mysterious? Last but not least, advise the AI platform on the colour palette: are you looking for something with muted tones, or bright colours with high contrast?



For example, an effective prompt would be: “Generate a hand-drawn style image of a child flying a kite on a windy hill. Use a soft pastel colour palette of dusty pinks and faded blues. The mood should be nostalgic and airy.”



If you do have to generate art inspired by a specific artist or style, credit the original creator. This recognises the value of human craftsmanship and respects the lineage of the art form.



Responsible engagement with AI can empower creators



Many people, including curious creatives, designers or casual users, want to engage with generative AI responsibly but don’t always know how,. AI can be an incredibly powerful tool, but like any technology, its value lies in how we choose to use it.



However there has been a concerning trend of 'shadow AI' in a work environment, where employees use AI without authorisation. Recent research have shown that employees are using gen AI in their work without disclosing it to their employers. A global study in 2024 found that 38% of employees believed that AI would increase their work productivity, but the same percentage of 38% admitted to sharing sensitive information with AI tools without their employer’s knowledge, according to the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and CybSafe.



This lack of transparency can lead to risks such as data breaches, intellectual property concerns, and challenges in maintaining trust with key stakeholders. Misleading others into thinking AI-generated work is authentic or original artwork can create a false sense of authorship. Always disclose that you have used generative AI in your work, beginning with labelling your work as AI-assisted. You can add tags or captions such as 'Illustration assisted by AI' or 'Prompted using an AI model'.



Responsible engagement with AI also includes cultural sensitivity. With how easily AI replicates aesthetics, prompting without consideration of the cultural context could veer into digital cultural appropriation or misrepresentation. When drawing upon specific traditions styles or symbols, be mindful of the cultural implications by first researching to learn about the history and culture behind these styles of symbols.



Finally, use AI as a tool for inspiration rather than replication. If everyone uses AI to copy what already exists, we’re not creating anything new. You can build upon existing art by using AI as a collaborator, instead of a crutch.



Don’t forget your artistry



When used responsibly, generative AI can amplify the imagination and open creative doors. However, without ethical guardrails, it can end up becoming a shortcut that dilutes originality and exploits the work of others.



At the end of the day, using AI should not take away from our own man-made creative pursuits, even if these take much longer and requires greater labour. When AI allows us to generate art without the need to originate, it discourages the deep, personal investment required to create something truly unique from scratch. It reduces the act of creation to a mere simulation, stripping away the motivation to innovate and push boundaries.



While it’s fun, let’s not forget that sometimes the magic is in the human hands behind the scenes, not just a clever filter.



Teddy Sandu is creative director at MullenLowe Singapore.

