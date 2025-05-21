Technology with Purpose: Playground, the AI Platform Transforming Dentsu

Above: (From left to right) Antonio González, research director, and Andrés Castillo, chief media officer at dentsu México

In a landscape where artificial intelligence has shifted from novelty to norm, Playground has emerged as one of dentsu’s most ambitious initiatives to radically transform how marketing, advertising, and communication agencies operate.

This is not just another tool — it’s an evolving ecosystem that integrates personalized solutions using emerging technologies in a seamless and cohesive way. Playground combines operational efficiency, technological innovation, and strategic thinking in a single platform.

The timing couldn’t be better. According to data from Mexico’s National Observatory of Artificial Intelligence, over 60% of companies in the country are already exploring AI to enhance their processes. However, a significant gap remains in real and effective adoption, particularly in creative and marketing sectors.

“This is not a single AI solution — it's a hub that integrates multiple technologies with a layer of security and data control that meets today’s market demands,” explained Andrés Castillo, chief media officer of dentsu México. Playground has Latin American roots, initially developed by Merkle LATAM’s team based in Colombia. Today, it has moved beyond the pilot phase to become a fully active tool in the daily operations of dentsu agencies in Mexico.

But why the name “Playground”? “It started as a space for experimentation, a sandbox where you could make mistakes. Today, it’s a mature environment solving complex tasks in record time,” said Antonio González, “Juanelo,” research director at dentsu.

One of Playground’s most powerful features is its ability to integrate complementary technologies — from eye-tracking tools for ad evaluation to specialised modules for search strategy optimisation. Its strength lies in connecting with other platforms, functioning more like a nervous system than a standalone tool.

“What sets our platform apart is its ability to centralise processes, adapt to different workflows — from media to creativity — and do so with data security, something many external tools don’t guarantee,” Andrés emphasised.

Beyond operations, Playground is proving highly impactful in research. Juanelo shared a success case where, using social listening, his team trained a chatbot named Sofía — complete with its own personality and tone — to simulate a consumer archetype. “You could interact with her, and she’d respond based on the logic drawn from over 60,000 real conversations. Manually processing that volume of data would be impossible.”

With Playground’s adoption, dentsu teams have transformed the way they work they now develop case studies in record time, automate reports, integrate complex datasets, and optimise campaigns with greater precision. “We’re using a bazooka to kill a mosquito,” joked Andrés, highlighting the platform’s vast capabilities compared to current everyday use.

AI’s momentum in Mexico continues to build. According to UNESCO’s report, “Mexico: Readiness Assessment for Artificial Intelligence,” over 60% of the country’s states have developed or are developing local digital transformation strategies involving AI — showing a progressive adoption at the subnational level.

While customer service, predictive analytics, and process automation have been the primary adoption areas, the creative and advertising industries are increasingly turning to AI tools in the pursuit of efficiency and personalised experiences.

At the same time, the Mexican government is working on strategies for the ethical and responsible adoption of AI, putting pressure on companies to embrace platforms that are not only powerful but also secure and transparent.

In this landscape, Playground stands out as a key differentiator. Beyond operational benefits, it serves as a cultural catalyst within dentsu. “The real difference doesn’t lie in artificial intelligence — it lies in the human intelligence that knows how to use it well,” said Antonio. Dentsu’s bet is not only technological, but also a deep transformation in how people think and collaborate.

Looking ahead, Playground will continue to scale — with new features, deeper integration into strategic and activation processes, and ongoing development to keep dentsu at the forefront in a market where speed in tech adoption sets the tone for leadership.

For dentsu, the message is clear: artificial intelligence won’t replace people — but it will empower those who know how to use it.

