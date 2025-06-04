Pandora Chooses dentsu LatAm as New Media Agency

​Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, has decided to expand its alliance with dentsu, selecting the group as media partner also in Latin America, representing the brand in markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama and Peru.

With an eight-year working relationship, dentsu has been charged with supporting Pandora's far-reaching marketing transformation, with the creation of a bespoke integrated operating model: the Pandora Experience Lab, designed to create captivating and comprehensive consumer experiences that 'give voice to what people love' by seamlessly connecting media, performance marketing, CXM and creative.

After a regional pitch process, Pandora decided to continue to rely on dentsu for its future plans. “Collaborating with dentsu has meant challenging our marketing approach. In the proposal presented for Latin America we saw that willingness to rethink the way we connect with people,” Philip Høy, interim marketing director México.

The process was led by Andy Berman, chief growth officer of dentsu LatAm, and the winning proposal was worked with dentsu's proprietary technologies including our AI powered CCS platform enabling differentiated communication strategies based on unrivalled consumer understanding. “Pandora’s reality in LATAM varies significantly across markets, and at dentsu we develop strategies that respond to those local particularities, combining top-tier talent with cutting-edge technology. From day one, this has enabled a true strategic transformation for the client,” emphasized Andy.

As part of this alliance, Mexico will serve as the regional lead for media planning and buying across Latin America—covering both online and offline platforms—with digital support provided by a hub in Argentina.

“We are very proud to have been chosen by Pandora, and grateful for the trust placed in our dentsu LatAm team to drive the next stage of its growth and transformation journey,” said Juan Pedro McCormack, CEO of the region. “This result is a consequence of the fundamental collaboration of our operations and service areas, and the commitment to bring the best of our teams around the world aligned with the particular needs of each client,” he added.

With this decision by Pandora, dentsu reaffirms its role as a growth partner for global brands, offering integrated solutions that combine innovation, technology, talent and cultural sensitivity to generate tangible and lasting results.

Juan Pedro McCormack, CEO dentsu Latam and CEO Media SL Latam

