Tara Donovan Joins Fort York VFX as Animation Supervisor

​Fort York VFX has announced Tara Donovan as animation supervisor leading its talented group of international character animators.

This hire comes as Fort York VFX expands its' animation capacity to help lead the work on Paramount+ as their mascot the GOAT gains global recognition, launching in various international markets including Canada, UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico and Brazil.

Tara's animated journey spans many styles, from Richard Williams’ hand-drawn The Thief & the Cobbler to VFX blockbusters such as Detective Pikachu, Godzilla vs. King Kong, Justice League, and Stranger Things, at some of the world's top studios like Framestore, and ScanlineVFX. Her career has branched into leading, directing, and supervision where her passion for creating high-end animation performances is matched by her talent for developing dynamic, diverse, creative teams through the collaborative power of remote and hybrid work. When Tara isn’t doing the heavy lifting in Maya, she’s a competitive powerlifter as well as an active member of the Montreal board of the Visual Effects Society.

“The decision to bring Tara onboard was an easy one based on her obvious ability to mix the technical & creative but always prioritize the human aspect of animation. Not only does she bring her impressive experience with her, but she also infuses humanity into the craft and linking that bridge is a huge priority for us as we grow this side of Fort York VFX. Whether it’s dealing with animators and/or our valued clients we are confident in Tara’s leadership and abilities. We can’t wait to see her expand, improve and develop our animation pipeline to help facilitate all the stories we want to tell.” said Erica Bourgault-Assaf, executive producer at Fort York VFX.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the creative team at Fort York VFX. My career path from cartoony performance animation into photoreal visual effects has been incredibly rewarding. Supervising animation here allows me to use my full range of experience to bring fun, lifelike characters—like our Paramount+ Goat—to life. From our very first meeting, I connected with the team’s creative vision and was impressed by their collaborative approach to bringing top talent together across time zones.” said Tara Donovan.

