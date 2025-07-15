senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Tag Unveils New Strategic Positioning

15/07/2025
34
Share
Rebrand celebrates both Tag’s over 50 years of craft and production experience and its position as a pioneer in the future of production

Tag, dentsu’s global end-to-end production agency, has unveiled a new strategic positioning to reflect the full breadth and depth of its omnichannel expertise. With a commitment to delivering content that connects and converts across every market and channel, the rebrand celebrates both Tag’s over 50 years of craft and production experience and its position as a pioneer in the future of production, demonstrated by its continued investment in advanced technologies. In support of this new statement of intent, Tag has also unveiled fresh branding that will be realised across all physical and digital touchpoints of the business.

Addressing client need is at the heart of Tag’s narrative and offer, grounded in a deep understanding of market realities. In dentsu’s 2025 CMO Navigator series, 89% of CMOs agreed that “It is important for their content to be produced at scale, seamlessly, across multiple channels and territories.” By combining technology-enabled workflows, next-generation briefs, proprietary AI-enabled platforms, and culturally precise craft, Tag enables brands to produce content that is not only delivered efficiently but also resonates meaningfully in every market. However, while AI is seen as a crucial enabler, 90% of CMOs want to combine agile production with intelligent data to reach the right customer with the right message at the right moment. Tag’s rebrand reflects this need by emphasising the artistry and expertise of its 2,500 specialists across 125+ markets, combining pace, personalisation and craft to help brands thrive at the speed of the algorithm to meet the challenges of modern content production.

“Our clients are clear about what they need: intelligent production that combines craft, insight, and scale to drive real business outcomes. This rebrand sets the stage for another 50 years of delivering work that resonates in culture and delivers measurable impact. It’s a reflection of our promise to always evolve – so that every idea not only takes off, but lands exactly where it needs to.” said Toby Codrington, global brand president at Tag.

Tag’s new brand is rolling out globally this month, accompanied by updated platforms, partner communications, and internal activations to align teams and clients to its renewed purpose: making content land with impact, everywhere.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Tag
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Tag
Think
Department For Transport
25/04/2025
Whole Body
Rexona
27/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1