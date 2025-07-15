Tag Unveils New Strategic Positioning

​Tag, dentsu’s global end-to-end production agency, has unveiled a new strategic positioning to reflect the full breadth and depth of its omnichannel expertise. With a commitment to delivering content that connects and converts across every market and channel, the rebrand celebrates both Tag’s over 50 years of craft and production experience and its position as a pioneer in the future of production, demonstrated by its continued investment in advanced technologies. In support of this new statement of intent, Tag has also unveiled fresh branding that will be realised across all physical and digital touchpoints of the business.



Addressing client need is at the heart of Tag’s narrative and offer, grounded in a deep understanding of market realities. In dentsu’s 2025 CMO Navigator series, 89% of CMOs agreed that “It is important for their content to be produced at scale, seamlessly, across multiple channels and territories.” By combining technology-enabled workflows, next-generation briefs, proprietary AI-enabled platforms, and culturally precise craft, Tag enables brands to produce content that is not only delivered efficiently but also resonates meaningfully in every market. However, while AI is seen as a crucial enabler, 90% of CMOs want to combine agile production with intelligent data to reach the right customer with the right message at the right moment. Tag’s rebrand reflects this need by emphasising the artistry and expertise of its 2,500 specialists across 125+ markets, combining pace, personalisation and craft to help brands thrive at the speed of the algorithm to meet the challenges of modern content production.

“Our clients are clear about what they need: intelligent production that combines craft, insight, and scale to drive real business outcomes. This rebrand sets the stage for another 50 years of delivering work that resonates in culture and delivers measurable impact. It’s a reflection of our promise to always evolve – so that every idea not only takes off, but lands exactly where it needs to.” said Toby Codrington, global brand president at Tag.

Tag’s new brand is rolling out globally this month, accompanied by updated platforms, partner communications, and internal activations to align teams and clients to its renewed purpose: making content land with impact, everywhere.

