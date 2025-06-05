senckađ
Taco Bell Selects Quality Meats for New Creative Project

05/06/2025
Quality Meats will help to fuel Taco Bell’s innovation engine and lead a new creative campaign

Taco Bell has added Quality Meats to its agency roster following a competitive review. The independent creative-driven agency will lead a new creative assignment focused on supporting Taco Bell’s innovation pipeline.

The new assignment is all about fuelling Taco Bell’s innovation engine - creating a fresh communications platform for their iconic limited-time offerings. The goal? Spark buzz, build hype, and remind fans that there’s always something new (and delicious) coming down the pipeline.

“It's an iconic brand that people have a deep-seated passion for and they've set the bar high creatively, so we're excited to push it and add our own flavour of sauce. You could say we have a soft spot in our hearts for them, even if it comes in hardshell form.” said Gordy Sang, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Quality Meats.

This marks another big moment for Quality Meats, whose roster includes DoorDash and GoDaddy. The agency has been recently named agency of the year across several industry publications and has a proven track record of making impossible to ignore work that makes people care.

