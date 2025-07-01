Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Giada de Laurentiis Serve a Taste of Italian Summer

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the No. 1 Italian beer brand known for its crisp taste and effortless style, is kicking off summer with an unexpected twist on a classic Italian favourite: introducing Peroni Italian Beer Ice. Created in partnership with Emmy Award-winning chef, author, and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis and produced by Tipsy Scoop, this delicious collaboration brings la dolce vita to summer in frozen form, complete with up to 5% ABV and all the sophistication you'd expect from the Italian beer brand. The new spot, created by ad agency Quality Meats, features Giada cooling off with a scoop of Peroni Italian Beer Ice— refreshing, citrusy, and shot up close to showcase its craveable texture – on a breezy Italian patio.

Designed for those sweltering summer days when even the coldest beer can't keep up with the heat, Peroni Italian Beer Ice offers the perfect way to relish Italy's most beloved beer brand slowly, exactly as it's meant to be enjoyed. This traditional lemon Italian ice creation is light and refreshing, with hints of citrus and the classic taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro—the perfect boozy treat to cool off on a hot summer afternoon. This collaboration captures the true Italian way of slowing down and savoring life's simple pleasures, one refreshing spoonful at a time.

“Italian ice has always held a special place in my heart—it’s my favourite summer treat, and when you add a Peroni to the mix, I feel like I'm back in Italy,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “Peroni Italian Beer Ice is a fun, refreshing combination to bring crisp taste and Italian style to your summer occasions, and I’m so excited for you to try it.”

To celebrate the launch, a Peroni Italian Beer Ice truck will also appear in NYC on July 1 between 4:30-8:30 pm ET, located at Baby Luc’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, offering select fans the chance to enjoy it just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. Giada will be popping by the Peroni Italian Beer Ice truck between 5:30-7:30 pm ET, bringing her signature charm to the summer celebration.

“As Italy's favourite beer brand, Peroni Nastro Azzurro brings undeniable Italian style and flair to the category and continues to find ways to celebrate life’s simple pleasures,” said Courtney Benedict, VP of marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “No one brings the ‘la dolce vita’ spirit to life quite like Giada De Laurentiis, and we’re thrilled to partner with her to serve up something truly refreshing for the summer.”

This frozen creation marks the latest chapter in the year-long collaboration between Peroni and Giada, which continues to celebrate the shared spirit of Italian living, featuring exclusive recipes, curated entertaining moments, and a series of premium culinary activations.

Peroni Italian Beer Ice is available starting June 26. Fans 21+ can learn more about how to purchase a six-pack of Peroni Italian Beer Ice by visiting www.PeroniItalianBeerIce.com.

For more information on upcoming events and to access Giada's Peroni-infused recipes, follow Peroni (@peroniusa) and Giada (@giadadelaurentiis) on social media platforms.

