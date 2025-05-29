senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
TUMI Redefines Luxury Travel with Lando Norris and Xenia Adonts

29/05/2025
TUMI’s 2025 ‘Uncompromisingly Light’ campaign was directed by Riff Raff's Keane Pearce Shaw

Directed by Keane Pearce Shaw, TUMI’s 2025 ‘Uncompromisingly Light’ campaign brings sharp visual sophistication to the latest evolution of the new collection.

Known for his emotive, style-driven filmmaking, Keane captures the precision and performance at the heart of TUMI’s design. Featuring Lando Norris and Xenia Adonts, the two new films spotlight the collection’s standout features.

Lando channels aerodynamic strength; Xenia, effortless elegance. Together, they reinforce TUMI’s position at the forefront of luxury travel innovation through Keane's direction: performance-crafted products that are light in weight, not in impact.

