TD and Ogilvy Bring Investing Into Reach with 'Fractional Window Shopping'

For prospective investors, the world of investing can feel intimidating, especially when high share prices make leading companies appear out of reach. To help break down barriers, TD and Ogilvy Canada have launched ‘Fractional Window Shopping,’ a bold and creative out-of-home (OOH) campaign spotlighting TD’s partial shares feature available through TD Direct Investing, encouraging aspiring investors to move from browser to actual shareholders.

The campaign brings the concept of ownership to life through unexpected guerrilla-style installations across Canada. Window-sized cutouts were strategically placed in high-traffic areas, offering passersby the chance to peer through and catch a glimpse of iconic companies. The immersive, contextual placements highlight a powerful message - Canadians can now own fractional shares of their favourite companies - for as little as $1.

TD is the only bank-owned brokerage in Canada offering partial shares, putting it at the forefront of making investing accessible to all. This activation goes a step further - bridging accessibility and aspiration, by showing Canadians that owning a piece of leading stocks is no longer out of reach.

"At TD, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in the market and build a stronger financial future," said Maja Neable, SVP and head of marketing, Canada at TD Bank Group. "This campaign is a visual expression of our commitment to making investing more accessible and less intimidating, helping more Canadians take that first step towards owning a piece of the brands they admire most."

The response has been immediate and compelling. A brand lift study conducted among those exposed to the OOH activations revealed a 78% increase in positive perception toward the featured brands included in the contextual placements.

“This is storytelling that happens at street level,” said Randy Stein, group creative director on TD at Ogilvy Canada. “We turned city streets into a metaphor for how TD’s partial shares help make investing in recognisable stocks possible for new investors. It’s about transforming 'window shopping' into actual ownership.”

With this creative and experiential work, TD reasserts its leadership not just as a financial institution, but as a brand committed to redefining access in investing.

