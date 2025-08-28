TBWA\RAAD Celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with Collective Portrait of Community

​TBWA\RAAD marked Emirati Women’s Day with ‘Art Imitates Her’, a unique gathering that transformed stories into art and connection into community. The event brought together inspiring Emirati women from across industries, alongside mentors, colleagues, and friends, to co-create a collective mural: a living canvas of resilience, creativity, and unity.

Over a relaxed breakfast, women shared candid reflections on culture, creativity, leadership, and the women who shaped their journeys. These conversations flowed into a hands-on art session, where participants wrote, painted, and drew their experiences, turning dialogue into a powerful visual narrative. The finished mural now stands as a symbol of strength and solidarity, and a lasting memory of the day.

“This Emirati Women’s Day, we wanted to go beyond celebration and create a shared legacy,” said Romy Abdelnour, head of communications at TBWA\RAAD. “By blending conversation with artistic expression, we honored the voices, values, and stories of Emirati women, reminding us that community itself is the greatest canvas.”

Inspired by the art of community, ‘Art Imitates Her’ reflects TBWA\RAAD’s ongoing commitment to amplifying women’s voices and building platforms that celebrate their impact on culture, creativity, and society at large.

