TBWA\HAKUHODO Wins Two Wood Pencils at 2025 D&AD Awards

23/05/2025
Creative work for McDonald’s Japan and The Asahi Shimbun and Spotify recognised for innovation, cultural resonance, and craft in one of advertising’s most selective competitions

TBWA\HAKUHODO is proud to announce that two of its campaigns have been honoured with Wood Pencils at the D&AD Awards 2025— one of the most prestigious global accolades recognising excellence in design and advertising.

The awarded work — No Smiles for McDonald’s Japan and PRIDE CODE for The Asahi Shimbun and Spotify — was recognised for pushing creative boundaries through originality, executional craft, and cultural impact.

A Wood Pencil is awarded to work deemed the best of the year in its category — a standard of creative excellence that sets an example for future generations and earns its place in the D&AD Annual. This year’s competition concluded with 668 Pencils awarded across 44 categories, underscoring the selectivity and prestige of each honour.

Now in its 63rd year, the D&AD Awards continue to celebrate the world’s most outstanding commercial creativity. Work is judged by global leaders across disciplines, with each Pencil level representing a different benchmark of achievement.

Award Details:

Campaign: No Smiles (Client: McDonald’s Japan)

  • Wood Pencil, Sound Design & Use of Music / Artist & Brand Collaboration

Campaign: PRIDE CODE (Client: The Asahi Shimbun & Spotify)

  • Wood Pencil, Press & Outdoor / Interactive Poster Adverts

For more information on on the D&AD Awards, visit:
https://www.dandad.org/en/d-ad-awards/

v2.25.1