TBWA\HAKUHODO Wins Two Wood Pencils at 2025 D&AD Awards

​TBWA\HAKUHODO is proud to announce that two of its campaigns have been honoured with Wood Pencils at the D&AD Awards 2025— one of the most prestigious global accolades recognising excellence in design and advertising.

The awarded work — No Smiles for McDonald’s Japan and PRIDE CODE for The Asahi Shimbun and Spotify — was recognised for pushing creative boundaries through originality, executional craft, and cultural impact.

A Wood Pencil is awarded to work deemed the best of the year in its category — a standard of creative excellence that sets an example for future generations and earns its place in the D&AD Annual. This year’s competition concluded with 668 Pencils awarded across 44 categories, underscoring the selectivity and prestige of each honour.

Now in its 63rd year, the D&AD Awards continue to celebrate the world’s most outstanding commercial creativity. Work is judged by global leaders across disciplines, with each Pencil level representing a different benchmark of achievement.

Award Details:

Campaign: No Smiles (Client: McDonald’s Japan)

Wood Pencil, Sound Design & Use of Music / Artist & Brand Collaboration

Campaign: PRIDE CODE (Client: The Asahi Shimbun & Spotify)

Wood Pencil, Press & Outdoor / Interactive Poster Adverts

For more information on on the D&AD Awards, visit:

​https://www.dandad.org/en/d-ad-awards/