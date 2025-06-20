TBWA\HAKUHODO Honoured at Cannes Lions 2025

TBWA\HAKUHODO has received major recognition at Cannes Lions 2025, taking home a Silver Lion in Creative Effectiveness – Market Disruption for the 'No Smiles' campaign for McDonald’s Japan, alongside three additional campaign shortlists across Design, Digital Craft, and Pharma categories.



The Creative Effectiveness category celebrates ideas that drive tangible results. To be eligible, campaigns must have been previously awarded or shortlisted at Cannes Lions between 2022 and 2024 - ensuring only proven, high-performing ideas are considered. Entries are judged on measurable impact, strategy, and sustained effectiveness.



Originally launched as a recruiting campaign, 'No Smiles' quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Built on bold insight and executed with distinctive craft, the campaign resonated deeply with gen z audiences while driving business results for McDonald’s Japan - a rare crossover of cultural relevance and commercial return.

This year’s Silver Lion follows the campaign’s 2023 Gold and Bronze wins and reflects its continued value as a long-term brand asset.



Three Campaigns Shortlisted — Among the Top Entries Out of 26,900 Global Submissions



In addition to the Silver Lion, three TBWA\HAKUHODO campaigns were shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2025 - placing them among the most standout work in a year that saw 26,900 global submissions, a 6% increase from 2024.







Award Details :

Campaign: No Smiles (Client: McDonald’s)



■ Silver Lion



Creative Effectiveness / Market Disruption







Campaign: PRIDE CODE(Client: Spotify Japan)

■ Shortlist

Design / Design for Behavioural Change







Campaign: THE SYMPHONY PLOTTER (Client: The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra)



■ Shortlist



Digital Craft / Data Visualization







Campaign: Smart Eye Camera (Client: OUI Inc.,)



■ Shortlist



Pharma / Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional – Healthcare Product Innovation

