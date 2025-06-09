senckađ
TBWA's 2025 Cannes Contenders

09/06/2025
The TBWA network shares its top contenders for Cannes Lions this year, including work for McDonald's, Apple, Specsavers, Nissan and more

2degrees - Reshaping Rugby



Specsavers - Welcome to Melbourne



Apple - Submerged 



OUI Inc. - Smart Eye Camera



Silver Wolf Whiskey - The Football Match That Sells



LG - Optimism Your Feed



Nissan - URventures



McDonald's - Hot Ones



Credits
v2.25.1