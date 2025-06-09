EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
news
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
Awards and Events
TBWA's 2025 Cannes Contenders
09/06/2025
lbbonline.com
268
LIKE
ADD TO COLLECTION
09/06/2025
Share
The TBWA network shares its top contenders for Cannes Lions this year, including work for McDonald's, Apple, Specsavers, Nissan and more
2degrees - Reshaping Rugby
Specsavers - Welcome to Melbourne
Apple - Submerged
OUI Inc. - Smart Eye Camera
Silver Wolf Whiskey - The Football Match That Sells
LG - Optimism Your Feed
Nissan - URventures
McDonald's - Hot Ones
Credits
Add my Credit
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
More News from TBWA Worldwide
TBWA Brings a Taste of Disruption to Cannes Lions with Ice Cream Debut
12/06/2025
Lee Clow and RadicalMedia on 'Here's to the Crazy Ones' Doc
11/06/2025
TVS Apache Motorcycles Celebrates 20 Years During IPL Season
23/04/2025
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBWA Worldwide
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
Government's Cut
Peruvian Association of Cinematographic Press
15/05/2025
Unstoppable Network
du
06/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1