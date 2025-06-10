T-Pain and Jack in the Box Bring 'So Munch More' to Late-Night Gaming

​TBWA\Chiat\Day LA is kicking off Summer with a bold collaboration for Jack in the Box, bringing together late-night cravings, gaming culture, and the ultimate multi-hyphenate: T-Pain. Fresh off announcing his 20th anniversary tour, the beloved entertainer is teaming up with Jack and further delighting fans by launching his very own Munchie Meal. But it’s not just a product drop - it’s a 360, late-night cultural experience including a custom Fortnite map and live Twitch gameplay that builds on the brand's 'So Munch More' platform launched early this year.



Jack in the Box, known for its unprecedented menu variety, looked for a cultural partner who embodied variety and unexpectedness. Music icon, car drift team owner, and gamer, T-Pain is a culture chameleon. In recent years, T-Pain has also made a hilarious name for himself with an expanded audience in the world of gamer streaming, making him a perfect fit for Jack.

"T-Pain has done it all. Hip-hop. Gaming. Austosports. Slept with a mermaid... He’s literally So Munch More incarnate, making him the perfect partner for the brand.” said Jason Karley, executive creative director, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.

Extending the 'So Munch More' brand platform that launched early this year, Jack’s alignment with T-Pain’s multifaceted lifestyle, creates an authentic cultural connection that resonates with their shared late night gaming audience.

"T-Pain is a multi-hyphenate force and creative powerhouse - just like Jack," said Ryan Ostrom, chief customer and digital officer at Jack in the Box. “We both thrive on variety. From music to gaming to food, T-Pain brings something different to every experience. At Jack, we’ve built our brand around that same idea - offering unexpected flavour mashups and bold choices for whatever you're craving. This Munchie Meal brings it all together for the fans who want more after dark."

Aiming to reach new and current fans of Jack in the Box, the partnership with T-Pain pulls double duty by driving new product purchasing as well as fan engagement with the unruly Jack Box brand.



“What interested us even more than T-Pain’s singing – and he’s a great singer and performer – was his pure, unadulterated love for gaming. The joy he expresses as he games and trash talks with other gamers aligns perfectly with Jack’s Munchie Meal and the late night revelry it was always meant to accompany.” said Jeff O’Keefe, creative director, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA



A connected, 360 initiative, the campaign narrative is built as a full consumer experience including a custom map 'Jack Zone Wars' for the wildly popular game, Fortnite, extending Jack's presence past TV and into an immersive, live gaming experience on June 26th at 6pm PST.



Set on T-Pain’s oversized gamer’s desk, 'Jack Zone Wars' shrinks players as they battle under the lording gaze of a giant Jack and T-Pain, while turning monitors, controllers and even Jack’s Tater-Melts into terrain. Power-ups pulled straight from the limited T-Pain Munchie Meal add a delicious twist and players who order a Munchie Meal through the Jack app unlock an exclusive with the T-Pain loadout to deal more damage and unlock weapons to help them beat the competition.



“Late nights are when I’m at my most creative - whether I’m in the studio or gaming with my crew,” said T-Pain. “Jack has always been the spot for those sessions. This Munchie Meal hits every craving when I'm up all night chasing wins."



Powered by a multi-agency team, the T-Pain campaign is led by creative AOR TBWA\Chiat\Day LA in partnership with Zoned and Hero Collective. Including TVC, Digital, Social, and Radio, the work continues to craft a total Jack in the Box brand experience across integrated touchpoints and seamlessly champions Jack’s legion of hungry night owls.

