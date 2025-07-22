Supernova Hires Sophie Novak to Lead Client Services

L-R: Tom Sneddon, Sophie Novak and Raf McDonnell



Supernova, Atomic London’s social creator agency, has appointed Sophie Novak to lead client services as it continues to scale rapidly and deliver bold, culturally driven work.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Supernova. Since launching in late 2023, the agency has delivered standout campaigns for clients including Greater Anglia, Back Market, Vax, Stansted Express, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, RAMONA’S and Remember A Charity. Novak’s hire signals a new chapter in Supernova’s mission to superpower brands through social and creator-led marketing.

Sophie joins from PR agency Ketchum, where she played a pivotal role in growing its social and influence division. During her time there, she led culture-first social and influencer campaigns for major brands including P&G, Booking.com, Colgate-Palmolive and Danone. Her highlights include helping Booking.com to trend globally on Twitter (now X) during the Super Bowl, and pushing Colgate into new cultural spaces through partnerships with talent like Rochelle Humes and Vogue Williams.



In the newly created role of client director at Supernova, Sophie will report to managing partners Tom Sneddon and Raf McDonnell, and focus on nurturing and growing Supernova’s existing client relationships, including Greater Anglia, Ladbrokes, Back Market and RAMONA’S. As the agency continues to scale, she will also play a key role in building and nurturing a standout Account Management team to help deliver Supernova’s vision of 'grown-up social.' She will work closely with all key stakeholders to ensure the agency’s output continues to deliver genuine impact, while championing a collaborative, insight-driven approach to social.



Sophie brings more than a decade of integrated marketing and communications experience, with previous roles at agencies including Ogilvy, OLIVER, TMW Unlimited and Momentum Worldwide.



Tom Sneddon, co-founder and managing partner at Supernova, said, “We believe that for a brand to succeed in social, it needs to unlock a clear role within culture. That’s why this hire is so important. Sophie is a sharp, forward-thinking client lead with a brilliant track record in delivering innovative campaigns where creativity and culture collide. She brings a wealth of experience and energy to the team, and we can’t wait to see how she’ll elevate our work and our client relationships.”



Sophie Novak, new client director at Supernova, added, “There’s never been a better time to join a fearless, independent powerhouse like Supernova. Bold social thinking, cultural relevance and the creator economy are at its heart. I’m excited to help brands ditch the safety net and make meaningful impact.”

