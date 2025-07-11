What’s Next for WPP? Industry Leaders Weigh In as Cindy Rose Steps Into CEO Role

WPP is entering a pivotal moment. The holding company recently issued a sharp downgrade to its full-year forecast, citing a tougher macroeconomic climate, slowed new business momentum, and client reshuffles that have impacted performance.

At the same time, a major leadership change is underway: long-time CEO Mark Read will officially step down in September, with former Microsoft executive Cindy Rose stepping into the role.

Cindy, who has sat on WPP’s board since 2019 and brings a wealth of experience from tech and media giants like Microsoft, Disney, and Virgin Media, takes the reins during a moment of both pressure and possibility.

To unpack what this transition might signal – from AI transformation to creative reinvention – industry leaders consider what the future of WPP might look like under Cindy Rose.





Ian Millner, chair and co-founder at Iris

WPP didn’t need continuity – it needed transformation. The industry is stuck in ‘shrink mode,’ clients can do more for themselves, and the holding company model is under siege. Appointing a safe pair of hands may comfort the City, but it won’t solve the bigger challenge: redefining the agency advantage in an AI and in-housed world. This moment demanded radical vision, not reassurance.”





Chris Camacho, CEO at Cheil UK

This is a bold move for WPP and the industry at large. Cindy Rose’s appointment marks more than just a change in leadership, it signals a shift in mindset. Her experience spans tech, media, telco and client-side powerhouses like Microsoft and Disney. That blend of innovation and operational rigour is exactly what’s needed to help WPP catch up in a space where others have overtaken. The shake-up is well timed and much needed. Representation at the very top matters. It shapes culture, unlocks new thinking and sets the tone for what modern leadership should look like.





Jon Goulding, CEO at Atomic London

It’s an exciting time for WPP, despite the storm clouds and naysaying. So long as the once-market leader sticks to the proven formula for long-term success…

Change your principals.

Never change your principles.

Cindy is a brilliant and defining new leader for WPP, and her appointment is a compelling statement of intent for how much the organisation can and should now change.

The bedrock of WPP’s success was built on the mantra that “growth isn’t that hard – put an average flag in a fast-growth map and the rest takes care of itself.”

If those two things can now come together under Cindy’s leadership, we won’t be spending so much time talking about Publicis.





Amina Folarin, CEO, UK Group at OLIVER

I was pleased to see the appointment of Cindy Rose earlier this week. To have someone running WPP who hasn’t come up through the HoldCo ranks and instead brings fresh thinking, energy and innovation is good for the industry and should be welcomed. It has also been a good week for women in leadership more generally, not only with Cindy’s appointment, but also the appointment of Angela Tangas to the global CEO role at OLIVER.

