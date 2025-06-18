Supermetrics Acquires Relay42 to Create Unified Platform for Marketing Activation

Supermetrics, the leading Marketing Intelligence Platform, has acquired Relay42, a leading, real-time Customer Data Platform. Together the businesses will unify data integration, analysis and activation into one, marketer-friendly platform.

By combining Supermetrics’ advanced marketing intelligence capabilities with Relay42’s real-time personalisation technology, the two companies are creating the industry’s first truly end-to-end marketing intelligence platform—one that unifies data performance, customer behaviour, and revenue outcomes in a single, intelligent platform.

Supermetrics supports the full marketing workflow through a robust, no-code platform with enterprise-grade data governance, ready-built connectors, and flexible destinations such as Google Sheets, Power BI, and BigQuery. Relay42’s enterprise-grade Customer Data Platform, founded in 2011, complements this by enabling real-time audience building, targeting, and orchestration of personalised experiences across digital and offline channels—from email and web to apps and programmatic advertising.

“Supermetrics is the pioneer of the evolving Marketing Intelligence category, with more than 200,000 businesses, including over 650 enterprise companies, already leveraging our technology,” said Anssi Rusi, CEO of Supermetrics. “We firmly believe that Marketing Intelligence can only truly deliver on its promise if it seamlessly combines data analysis with action. With this acquisition, we’re delivering on that promise, combining real-time data with AI decisioning and cross-channel optimisation. We’re creating a platform that empowers marketers to unify their marketing performance and first party customer data into a single view, and use it to dynamically engage customers with the right message at every touchpoint.”

“Relay42 helps businesses to turn siloed customer data into personalized customer journeys that drive business growth,” said Relay42 CEO Christiaan van der Waal. “Now, as part of Supermetrics, we can bring this capability to thousands of marketers globally, and augment Relay42 with Supermetrics' rich set of data integrations spanning performance marketing, e-commerce, CRM, and first-party data. Together, we’ll deliver on our shared vision to enable businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of real-time journey orchestration to create smarter, more relevant customer experiences.”

Supermetrics and Relay42 customers will see integrated capabilities roll out in the coming months including new AI Agent-driven workflows that further automate data analysis, decisioning and activation.

