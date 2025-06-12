Blis Introduces AI-Powered Planning Tool for Faster Audience Targeting

Image sourced from blis​

Blis, the leading provider of advertising solutions that drive real-world outcomes, today announced the launch of Blis AI, a new AI-powered planning tool that seamlessly turns a brief into qualified audiences ready for omnichannel activation – without relying on identifiers.

The product is designed to streamline the most manual, time-consuming part of campaign planning. Using natural language inputs, Blis AI translates a simple campaign brief into up to three ready-to-activate audience recommendations, each based on a dynamically assembled range of audience inputs and backed by transparent rationale.

“This is the first planning tool built for the way marketers actually work,” said Aaron McKee, chief technology officer at Blis. “It takes what was previously a fragmented, manual process and makes it fast, explainable, and outcome-focused. You can go from brief to audience in seconds – and with more confidence.”

Built into Blis’ existing Audience Explorer platform, the tool draws on the company’s robust location, lifestyle, purchase, and behavioural data to surface audience combinations that are often overlooked in traditional workflows.

The release of Blis AI marks the company’s most significant product launch since its acquisition by T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads), the advertising division of T-Mobile that now also includes Vistar Media, the leading programmatic out-of-home platform. As highlighted in this year’s NewFronts, T-Ads is building a full-funnel ecosystem that unites data, media, and measurement to deliver better outcomes for marketers while respecting consumer privacy.

Blis AI reflects that vision: practical tools powered by real-world behaviour, designed for a privacy-first future.

Blis AI’s planning solution is now available to clients in the US and UK, with availability to follow in select additional markets later this year.

“Audience targeting should align with a comprehensive campaign strategy, encompassing clear objectives and measurable outcomes,” said Alex Boras, president of Blis. “Blis AI helps marketers challenge assumptions, uncover new opportunities, and plan smarter, all in record time.”

To learn more or request early access, visit blis.com/blis-ai or contact abby.roulston@blis.com.​

