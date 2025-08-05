SuperHeroes Turns Weather Into Art with AI-Powered ‘Weather on the Gogh’

What started as a side project turned into an immersive weather platform for SuperHeroes in their latest creative project that uses AI to not only predict the weather, but also paint it. 'Weather on the Gogh' merges meteorological data, machine learning, and fine art to deliver the forecast through the expressive lens of Vincent van Gogh. The site transforms real-time weather into a living Van Gogh painting using custom AI trained on 150+ of the artist’s works.

The project is the brainchild of SuperHeroes’ creative copywriter, Cillian Kenny, and a team of developers. It started by training a custom AI model on traditional weather sites and massive datasets to understand the science of forecasting. Using visual pattern recognition, the AI analysed Van Gogh’s works to learn how he interpreted rain, light, atmosphere, and the time of day. The result? Each user sees a painting that reflects the live weather at their exact location, turning raw data into a personalised, AI-curated masterpiece.

“As a creative, what inspires me most is non-traditional storytelling and the creative use of data,” said Cillian Kenny, “and as a huge fan of Van Gogh, I wanted to create a new space where people can discover more about his art and the way he used colour, light and movement to bring the landscapes around him to life.”

This isn’t just AI for AI’s sake. It’s expressive, emotional storytelling that blurs the lines between functionality and feeling, giving us a reason to look up from our phones and see the sky in a new light.

“We’re always looking for creatives who are artists in their own right. People who bring big ideas to life even when no one’s asking,” said Rogier Vijverberg, chief creative hero at SuperHeroes. “Cillian’s work on Weather on the Gogh is a perfect example of that spirit. When someone can dream up, build, and launch something this imaginative, you know they have the grit, independence, and vision to push boundaries for our clients too.”

