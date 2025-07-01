Real Love Stories Meet Surreal Creativity in Lenovo Yoga and AMD’s Campaign

Serendipitous, oddly perfect love stories aren’t just for romcoms. They’re real, and they’re making people believe in human connection again. In its latest social-first campaign from creative agency SuperHeroes, Lenovo Yoga and AMD have partnered with Meet Cutes NYC to remix real love stories in a joyful, creative twist. Think surreal animation, AI-augmented dreamscapes, and narrative that turns a simple encounter into something cinematic, poetic, and totally unexpected.

The campaign is a celebration of storytelling itself, including a forty-year-old authentic love story, told with emotion, humour, and boundless creativity. And it’s the feel-good creative campaign we all need in our lives right now.

“This campaign blends real, human emotion with imaginative storytelling,” said SuperHeroes CCO and founder Rogier Vijverberg. “Using a range of AI tools, we elevated authentic love stories into something dreamlike and cinematic. That’s what great creativity does. It moves you, surprises you, and stays with you.”

The ‘Made with Lenovo Yoga’ social-first campaign series consists of three videos and will be launched on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Three digital artists—Floamworld, Cinema.AI, and EtherealMoon—have each reimagined a real-life meet-cute in their own distinct visual style.