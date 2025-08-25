Stonefire Turns Tradition on Its Head With 'Together We Naan'

Traditionally-inspired naan just got a whole lot less traditional. Stonefire - the brand that introduced naan to millions and America’s #1 flatbread - is unveiling Together We Naan, a new brand platform that, for the first time, proudly owns its ancient-inspired baking traditions while also inviting people to make naan their own.



​Zulu Alpha Kilo New York (Z.A.K. NY) developed the integrated campaign across streaming, social, and digital, with cultural activations to follow this fall. The work taps into the truth that people want the real thing even if they’re not eating it the traditional way.



In the series of launch films, that idea is pushed to the absurd, from breakfast wraps and pizza to hummus and naan s’mores, and of course, a victorious knight garnishing naan with the tears of his enemies. The work makes Stonefire Naan’s versatility endlessly entertaining - proving there’s only one way we make it, but endless ways to enjoy it.

In addition to the films…

“Stonefire has always made naan the traditional-inspired way for everyone and anyone to enjoy. So logically we took that idea to the extreme,” said Tim Gordon, Z.A.K. NY Partner and CCO. “With Together We Naan it’s about our naan tradition meeting yours, regardless of if that tradition is garnishing naan with vengeance or baba ghanoush.“



The fully integrated campaign brings creative and media together as one. Developed with Zulumatic, Z.A.K NY’s in-house media planning and buying arm, the highly targeted media plan will connect with consumers in entertainment-first ways across streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu/Disney, high-impact digital video, cinema, retail media, creator collaborations, paid social/digital as well as retailer partnerships.



“Zulu Alpha Kilo NY challenged us to embrace what makes our naan exceptional and beloved - baked to our highest standards - and shape it into a modern vision for the brand,” said Angela Mcinenly, head of marketing and brand development at FGF Brands. “It sets Stonefire up to lead the category with a spirit everyone can take part in for years to come: serious craft, enjoyed with zero seriousness.”



The agency won the business after a competitive pitch in the spring.

