Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Zulu Alpha Kilo is setting off to Cannes with a clear mission: help brands fight sameness, and shake things up while they’re at it. As first-time sponsors on the LBB & Friends Beach, the team is jumping into some of the week’s buzziest panels, including 'Thank F*ck for Indies', 'Creativity Fast & Slow', and 'Brands Need More Canada'. From SPF to Advil, they’re packed and prepped for a week of meaningful conversations, creative sparks, and a whole lot of curiosity. Read on to meet the crew...
We’re excited to join some great discussions on a few of the panels - Thank F*ck for Indies, Creativity Fast & Slow and Brands Need more Canada. Can’t wait to dive into great conversations, meet new people and reconnect with familiar faces.
Not this year....
We’re looking forward to spending time with our lovely client partners, making new friends, and connecting with old ones. Cannes brings the best creative minds in the industry together, and that always sparks great conversations and inspiration.
Wear comfortable shoes, have a plan on what you want to see, meet as many people as possible and stay hydrated.
We have a few go-tos but are always looking for more recos…
SPF, curiosity, Advil.