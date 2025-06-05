Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Zulu Alpha Kilo

​Zulu Alpha Kilo is setting off to Cannes with a clear mission: help brands fight sameness, and shake things up while they’re at it. As first-time sponsors on the LBB & Friends Beach, the team is jumping into some of the week’s buzziest panels, including 'Thank F*ck for Indies', 'Creativity Fast & Slow', and 'Brands Need More Canada'. From SPF to Advil, they’re packed and prepped for a week of meaningful conversations, creative sparks, and a whole lot of curiosity. Read on to meet the crew...





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?







Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re excited to join some great discussions on a few of the panels - Thank F*ck for Indies, Creativity Fast & Slow and Brands Need more Canada. Can’t wait to dive into great conversations, meet new people and reconnect with familiar faces.







Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?



Not this year....







Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?



We’re looking forward to spending time with our lovely client partners, making new friends, and connecting with old ones. Cannes brings the best creative minds in the industry together, and that always sparks great conversations and inspiration.







Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?



Wear comfortable shoes, have a plan on what you want to see, meet as many people as possible and stay hydrated.







Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?



We have a few go-tos but are always looking for more recos…







Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?



SPF, curiosity, Advil.

