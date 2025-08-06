HOKA Shares Fresh Perspectives from Running's Pacing Community

HOKA and Stink Studios shine a light on one of running’s most underappreciated roles - those who pace and guide other athletes to their success.



This new campaign skilfully elevates HOKA above the saturated landscape of running content.

Told through the eyes of high-performance athletes, Keeping Pace is a social series of three-minute films that delve into the stories, motivations, and sacrifices that define the rarely seen world of pacing and guiding.

Far from the spotlight, pacers and guides play a critical role. They are competitive athletes in their own right, driven not by personal glory, but by purpose. Keeping Pace celebrates that mindset, exploring the precision, trust, and quiet leadership that helps others achieve the extraordinary. It’s a portrait of team spirit in a sport often seen as solitary, and a fresh look at what it really takes to go the distance.

The series features three distinct films:

Noah

This episode follows rising distance runner Noah, as he discovers the power of pacing while leading an Olympic group through the gruelling Amsterdam Marathon. The film showcases the trust, rhythm, and quiet responsibility inherent in helping others achieve their goals, all seen through the eyes of Noah.





Duncan and Maxime



A deep look at the unique partnership between visually impaired runner Maxime and HOKA athlete Duncan, who acts as his guide. In the film, we witness the precision, trust, and unspoken communication essential for them to run as one, and the profound friendship that powers every stride.





Manon and Patrick



Manon and her father, Patrick, both international icons in their own right, train side by side for the 100-mile trail race Hardrock 100, where he will pace her for the first time. Together, running becomes a space for shared memories, mutual respect, and a deeper family bond forged in movement.

“This series is not just about telling stories, but using the incredible insight of elite Hoka athletes to inspire more runners.” said Cameron Temple, ECD at Stink Studios.

As part of the social rollout, Stink Studios has produced a complementary series, Runner Logic, that dives into the beautifully strange rituals of elite runners. The films share a whole range of practices that make perfect sense when running consumes your life, but sound absurd to everyone else. Through short, sharp stories, HOKA athletes share the quirks, habits, and philosophies that define a mindset built around movement.

