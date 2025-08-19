senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Stept Studios Tells Oakley’s First Space Story With Artemis III Campaign

19/08/2025
37
Share
The cinematic campaign, directed by Warner Shaw, captures Oakley’s deployable visor system for Axiom Space, translating complex engineering into a human and heroic story of exploration

Stept Studios has done it again with Oakley for one of the brand’s most ambitious stories yet, its partnership with Axiom Space on the deployable visor system for NASA’s Artemis III mission. The creative campaign, led by Stept’s creative team and directed and edited by Warner Shaw, transforms a complex engineering breakthrough into an inspiring visual narrative that takes Oakley’s innovative prowess from extreme environments on Earth to the most unforgiving frontier, space.

The AxEMU visor system is designed for astronauts operating in the visually challenging environment of the Moon, where light bends differently and shadows run deeper. From darkness to direct solar exposure, the visor technology shields against harmful radiation while delivering the clarity and protection astronauts need to navigate the lunar South Pole.

Telling this story required Stept’s creative team to step into the shoes of both scientists and storytellers, capturing the precision and innovation of the engineering while communicating the product’s performance in a way that was visually arresting and emotionally resonant.

“Astronauts are athletes on an entirely different level,” said Jes Stockhausen, senior manager global brand communications at Oakley, . “Stept not only understood that—they found a way to show it. They balanced the science with stunning visuals, making this breakthrough in optical performance feel both heroic and deeply human. The result is a film we’ve been proud to share, and the positive response has been incredible.”

Shot across multiple U.S. locations and elevated with striking VFX, the hero film celebrates Oakley’s 50 years of innovation and its first step into space exploration. Alongside the full-length film, Stept delivered a 30-second cut for broadcast and digital, and as series of images, carrying the same cinematic energy to a wider audience.

“Working with Oakley always pushes our creative boundaries, but this campaign was truly special,” said Nick Martini, co-founder of Stept Studios. “We weren’t just telling a brand story, we were visualising a milestone in human exploration.”

LInk to learn more from Oakley.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Stept Studios
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Stept Studios
Axiom Space
Oakley
19/08/2025
Axiom :30
Oakley
19/08/2025
AI vs. AI
Reebok
09/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1