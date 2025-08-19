Stept Studios Tells Oakley’s First Space Story With Artemis III Campaign

​Stept Studios has done it again with Oakley for one of the brand’s most ambitious stories yet, its partnership with Axiom Space on the deployable visor system for NASA’s Artemis III mission. The creative campaign, led by Stept’s creative team and directed and edited by Warner Shaw, transforms a complex engineering breakthrough into an inspiring visual narrative that takes Oakley’s innovative prowess from extreme environments on Earth to the most unforgiving frontier, space.

The AxEMU visor system is designed for astronauts operating in the visually challenging environment of the Moon, where light bends differently and shadows run deeper. From darkness to direct solar exposure, the visor technology shields against harmful radiation while delivering the clarity and protection astronauts need to navigate the lunar South Pole.

Telling this story required Stept’s creative team to step into the shoes of both scientists and storytellers, capturing the precision and innovation of the engineering while communicating the product’s performance in a way that was visually arresting and emotionally resonant.

“Astronauts are athletes on an entirely different level,” said Jes Stockhausen, senior manager global brand communications at Oakley, . “Stept not only understood that—they found a way to show it. They balanced the science with stunning visuals, making this breakthrough in optical performance feel both heroic and deeply human. The result is a film we’ve been proud to share, and the positive response has been incredible.”

Shot across multiple U.S. locations and elevated with striking VFX, the hero film celebrates Oakley’s 50 years of innovation and its first step into space exploration. Alongside the full-length film, Stept delivered a 30-second cut for broadcast and digital, and as series of images, carrying the same cinematic energy to a wider audience.

“Working with Oakley always pushes our creative boundaries, but this campaign was truly special,” said Nick Martini, co-founder of Stept Studios. “We weren’t just telling a brand story, we were visualising a milestone in human exploration.”

LInk to learn more from Oakley.

