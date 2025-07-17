Leah Bullock on Producing, Why Empathy Matters, and the Power of Asking Questions

Leah Bullock didn’t follow the ‘traditional’ path into production, and she’s the first to say that’s part of what makes her stronger. With a background in art history and French, she never envisioned a career in live-action commercial production, much less an executive role.

But her journey through post, promos, and the unpredictable world of freelance producing sharpened her instincts, expanded her toolset, and helped her land where she is today as executive producer at Stept Studios.

“I never actually planned to be an EP,” Leah admits. “I thought I’d be a full-time line producer. But after I became a mum, I started thinking differently about the kind of opportunities I wanted to step into.”

That shift in perspective led to an opportunity at Stept, one that aligned with her values, leadership style, and passion for empowering the next generation.

​

Asking Questions Is a Superpower

When Leah reflects on the early stages of her career, one theme stands out, the power of mentorship and the importance of creating space to ask dumb questions.

“I had mentors who let me ask absolutely anything,” she says. “That made all the difference.”



Now, she’s passing the openness on. Leah makes time for junior producers who display curiosity, offering both guidance and transparency. “If someone asks how something works, I don’t just tell them what to do. I explain why, and then I invite them to be part of solving it next time.”

In her eyes, curiosity is a defining trait of tomorrow’s producers. “You don’t need to know everything on day one. But you do need to ask.”





From Control to Leadership

One of the biggest surprises in Leah’s transition to EP was the emotional shift of letting go. “As a line producer, you’re hands-on with everything. But as an EP, you have to empower your team to make decisions, even when you feel the urge to jump in.”

That balance between oversight and trust is something she continues to evolve. “You’re still responsible for the end result, but your success hinges on the people you’ve trained and supported. That’s humbling, and incredibly rewarding.”

It’s also a skill that reflects the broader shift in leadership culture at production companies like Stept Studios, where collaborative models are increasingly replacing top-down management styles.





Production Is a Puzzle, and a Lot More Work Than People Realise

There’s a common misconception, Leah says, that producers just make phone calls and spreadsheets. “What people don’t see is the sheer volume of decisions we’re making every day where every object, every person, every second on set has to be accounted for.”

She calls producing “one big, beautiful puzzle,” but notes that producers often go unnoticed unless something goes wrong. “When the set runs smoothly, it can look effortless, but that’s the result of dozens of people thinking three steps ahead at all times.”

She’s proud to be at a company like Stept, where that attention to detail is not only expected, but elevated. “We’re a creative studio, but also a precision machine. That duality is what keeps things exciting.”





Soft Skills, Strong Results

For Leah, the most underrated skills in production aren’t technical, they’re human. Communication. Empathy. Respect.

“I’ve worked in environments where there was yelling and stress, and it always stuck with me. I never want anyone on my team to feel like that’s how things should be,” she says. “You never know who you’ll be working for in the future. So treat everyone with respect.”

It’s a philosophy she’s seen pay off time and again, especially as more young producers value inclusive, collaborative cultures over prestige alone.





Embracing Change in Commercial Production

While the industry continues to evolve rapidly, Leah takes a grounded approach to innovation. She sees change, whether it's new formats, tighter timelines, or emerging technologies, as an opportunity for growth rather than a threat.

“Budgets are shifting, timelines are faster, and creative asks are more varied than ever,” she says. “But that’s why it’s so important to stay open to new tools, new workflows, and new perspectives.”

At Stept, where versatility and high standards go hand in hand, Leah is committed to helping her team stay agile. “It’s not about mastering every new platform or plugin. It’s about learning how to think, adapt, and problem-solve under any condition.”





Producing with Purpose

Asked what separates a great producer from a good one, Leah doesn’t hesitate: “Kindness, clarity, and curiosity.”

Her advice to up-and-comers is simple but enduring: “Ask questions. Offer solutions. Respect everyone’s role. And don’t be afraid to rethink your path. Some of the best opportunities come when you’re open to change.”

And if there’s one message she hopes to leave with the next wave of producers?

“It’s not about knowing everything, it’s about being willing to learn everything. That’s how you grow. That’s how you lead.”

