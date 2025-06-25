senckađ
Stept Signs Director Duo Truesdell Brothers

25/06/2025
3
Share
Stept adds Truesdell Brothers to their commercial roster, the duo known for blending innovative craft with cutting-edge tools

Award winning creative and production company Stept has signed director the duo Truesdell Brothers, Tim and Will Truesdell for US commercial representation. Known for emotionally grounded work with surreal visual flair, merging classic filmmaking techniques with cutting-edge technologies like Unreal Engine and AI-driven previsualisation.

Their signing marks a natural extension of Stept’s commitment to next-generation talent and innovative storytelling. The Truesdells’ approach to directing fuses technical precision with creative ambition, bringing elevated execution to every phase of production.

“Our roster is built around directors who are shaping the future of filmmaking, and the Truesdell Brothers embody that,” said Nick Martini, co-founder at Stept. “Their command of tools like Unreal Engine and AI complements our in-house innovation, and their ability to craft visually stunning, emotionally resonant work makes them a perfect fit for Stept.”

Their recent work includes Oakley Moto, a high-octane spot celebrating Oakley’s 50-year legacy in motorsports. Tasked with building a brutalist sci-fi world on a one-day shoot, the brothers used AI-powered previsualisation to map out a full animatic ahead of production, solving post challenges before cameras even rolled. The result is a seamless blend of live action and VFX that captures the flow-state of motocross with cinematic intensity.

“We’re always chasing the balance between feeling and form,” said Tim Truesdell. “Stept shares that hunger to push the medium, to use every tool available in service of a bigger creative idea.”

“Joining Stept feels natural to us.” added Will Truesdell. “There’s a shared philosophy here: innovate with intention, and never lose sight of the story.”

The duo is currently directing a commercial and film project with Salomon Sports.

With this signing, Stept continues to expand its roster of visionary directors, those who blur the boundaries between craft and technology to deliver best-in-class creative for global brands.

