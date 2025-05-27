senckađ
Step Into the World of Gloss with Kérastase and Publicis Luxe

27/05/2025
Kérastase and Publicis Luxe unveil a radiant celebration of beauty, confidence, and transformative shine

Publicis Luxe and Kérastase invite you into the world of gloss with Gloss Absolu
Kérastase unveils Gloss Absolu, its latest haircare innovation, with a radiant new campaign crafted by Publicis Luxe. Set in a luminous dreamscape, the campaign is a celebration of shine, confidence, and modern femininity. Led by muses Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, and Yang Mi, it brings to life the transformative power of Gloss Absolu : frizz-free, luminous hair that moves like a dream and glows with self-assurance.

Floria Sigismondi and Inez & Vinoodh: crafting a Parisian dream

Directed by the visionary Floria Sigismondi, the film immerses viewers in a greenhouse inspired by Greater Paris architecture, a surreal, light-drenched space where gloss reigns supreme. Captured in print by the legendary duo Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign reflects an elevated yet intimate vision of beauty. Together, they shape a visual narrative that’s ethereal and bold, reconnecting Kérastase with its Parisian roots.

Gloss Absolu: a gloss-fueled journey of self-expression

Publicis Luxe’s creative direction fuses shine with storytelling, transforming Gloss Absolu into more than a product, it’s a sensory experience, elevated by Alice et Moi’s modern take on Édith Piaf’s iconic La Vie en Rose. Through a 360° rollout spanning film, print, retail, social media, and digital, the campaign invites women everywhere to step into their own glossy world, with beauty that moves, and hair that speaks of confidence, lightness, and allure.

