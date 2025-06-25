Standing Proud with… Raul Rios

As an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, Raul Rios, Saylor’s head of strategy, is well-positioned to talk in depth about a great many things. From brand insights and strategic planning to the importance of multicultural marketing, his scope is vast, built upon his experiences providing creative solutions to some of the world’s largest brand marketers.



However, one of the most valuable aspects of Raul’s toolkit is his identity itself. As both a gay and Hispanic man, his unique perspective and voice had played a pivotal role in bringing some of the first 2SLGBTQ+ campaigns to life for the likes of McDonald’s and Lexus. More than that, he’s consistently outspoken about using creativity itself to drive visibility, inclusion and impact, seeking to help marketers better understand and utilise the voices of diverse communities in the process. From demonstrating the power and profitability of this approach, to making clear the importance of having representation where and whenever possible, all of this serves to reflect his belief that advocacy is not a box one checks, but rather, a posture one must carry at all times.



To learn more about what this looks like on a day to day basis, as well as how his background has shaped the strategist he is today, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Raul for a chat.







LBB> Hi Raul! Please introduce yourself and tell us your story!





​Raul> I’m Raul Rios, head of strategy at Saylor, an independent creative agency in Los Angeles. I lead strategic storytelling that helps brands show up meaningfully in culture. As a gay, Hispanic man who grew up navigating both code-switching and cultural contradiction, I’ve always seen identity as a source of power. That perspective fuels how I work, and is why I believe brands can and should be more human. Strategy, for me, is about building bridges between emotion, culture, and business impact.







LBB> What has your professional journey been like? In a less-than-perfect industry, have you ever faced discrimination due to your identity? And is there anything you would have done differently?





Raul> My journey hasn’t been a straight line. I’ve worked in rooms where my queerness was met with discomfort, and where my Latinidad was misunderstood or minimised. For years, I tried to play it safe, thinking I had to earn the right to be fully seen. But over time, I learned that being both queer and Brown wasn’t something to edit out. It was, and still is, my advantage.



If I could go back, I’d stop code-switching sooner and trust that my intersectionality is what makes my voice distinct and disruptive in a positive way. Now at Saylor, I bring that lens into everything we build, ensuring the work reflects the full complexity of the world we live in.







LBB> Tell us more about this! How have your experiences shaped the way you approach the topic of advocacy in your day-to-day work?





Raul> Advocacy isn’t a box I check; it’s a posture I carry into every meeting, brainstorm, and brief. When your lived experience includes navigating multiple systems not built for you, you learn to ask different questions. I use that lens to push beyond assumptions, whether we’re launching a campaign or shaping a brand’s voice. At Saylor, we build creative that is emotionally resonant and culturally fluent. That only happens when you have people in the room who understand what’s at stake – not just what’s on trend.







LBB> Building on this, as a strategist, what should more brands and agencies know about incorporating queer perspectives into their marketing efforts? Are there common misconceptions that need to be addressed?





Raul> The biggest misconception is that queerness is a niche, or that it only surfaces during Pride. In reality, queer voices bring some of the most creative, emotionally-complex, and culturally-aware perspectives in the room. And when those voices come from people who are also Black, Brown, disabled, or trans, the work becomes even more layered and rich.



Brands that tap into those perspectives early in the process, not as a final approval step, create work that connects on a deeper level. At Saylor, we don’t wait for permission to be inclusive. We lead with it.







LBB> In a similar vein, how can more agencies help brands connect authentically, push for real change, and build lasting connections with the 2SLGBTQ+ community? What separates the lazy efforts from the strongest ones?





Raul> Lazy efforts are built for optics; strong efforts are built for impact. The difference is whether the work is shaped by the community or simply aimed at it. Strong creative doesn’t just tick a box, it builds a bridge. It invites people in with emotional truth, cultural nuance, and creative excellence. At Saylor, we’re not interested in fleeting campaigns – we create brand narratives that move through culture and leave something behind. If your work only resonates in June, it was never built to last.







LBB> Of course, at a time of DEI rollbacks, convincing businesses to do this might be easier said than done. For those concerned about profitability, what would you say? Are companies making a mistake by walking away?





Raul> Walking away from inclusion is not risk management. It is relevance erosion. Brands that are afraid to stand for something will soon stand for nothing. Queer audiences are loyal, engaged, and vocal, and that influence is only growing. One in five gen z adults now identifies as 2SLGBTQ+, making it the most openly queer generation in history. Ignoring that reality is not just shortsighted, it is a long-term business miss. When we see ourselves reflected with care and intention, we show up.



Also, inclusion isn’t seasonal. If you only show up when it’s safe, you’re not really showing up. If your team doesn’t currently include queer strategists, that’s a hiring gap, not a creative excuse. Bring in partners who do the work. Fund the voices you want to reflect. Build systems that centre inclusion beyond one campaign cycle.



At Saylor, we don’t treat advocacy as a trend. It’s embedded in how we build ideas that matter. We have seen that the campaigns with the greatest impact are the ones rooted in emotional intelligence and cultural truth. Inclusion is not only the right thing to do – it is a business multiplier.







LBB> Inversely, what advice would you give to other 2SLGBTQ+ folks in the industry who may no longer feel supported at work? Where is the balance between job security and self-advocacy?





Raul> It’s OK if some days are about surviving, and others are about speaking up. You don’t have to be the loudest person in the room to be powerful. You just have to keep showing up. Your queerness isn’t a liability; it’s your leadership. Protect your peace, build your people, and don’t forget that being in the room is already a form of advocacy. And when the time is right, make space for the next version of you to take up even more.







LBB> Outside of work, you have also been involved in LA Pride, AIDS Project Los Angeles, and AAF Los Angeles. Why is community involvement so important to you, and what do these roles represent?





Raul> Community has always been the source of my clarity. LA Pride showed me how joy can be a form of resistance, and how visibility can ignite change. AIDS Project Los Angeles taught me that care is culture, and that health justice is deeply tied to creative equity. AAF keeps me connected to the broader creative ecosystem that is shaping what comes next, especially for underrepresented voices.



These roles are not side projects. They are a reflection of my values and a reminder of why I do this work. At Saylor, we bring that same philosophy into how we operate. We build ideas rooted in lived experience, not just marketing KPIs. Culture is not found in decks. It is built through connection, trust, and showing up again and again.







LBB> Looking ahead, what steps do you think are most urgent for the industry to take? What are you hoping to see?





Raul> I want to see the industry move from performative to transformative. That means funding stories by queer people of colour. That means shifting power – not just messaging. It means valuing emotional complexity as a creative asset, not a risk. At Saylor, we’re focused on creating work that breaks through because it tells the truth. It entertains, yes, but it also connects, stirs, and stays with you. That’s what the future should look like. Work that reflects who we really are, and not just who brands think we want to be.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to your fellow 2SLGBTQ+ people in the industry?





Raul> To my fellow 2SLGBTQ+ people in the industry, your presence is the proof. You are not asking for space – you are making space. You are not a seasonal moment – you are the reason the story exists. Pride is not a month on the calendar. It is a state of mind, a state of being, and a way we continue to show up with truth and joy even when the world tells us not to. Keep creating. Keep claiming your brilliance. Keep reminding this industry that queerness is not something to be tolerated, but rather something to be celebrated. You are not here by accident. You are here on purpose. And this work – this world – is more beautiful because of you.



