Standing Proud with… Kate Wolff

Kate Wolff is a woman who wears many hats. On the business side of things, she’s the founder and chief executive officer of Lupine Creative, a culture-forward agency rooted in experiential, social, and strategic creative. She’s also the co-founder of LumiCup, a single-use aluminum solution intended to tackle the plastic cup problem. And, to round things off, she’s a co-founder of the US-based advertising organisation for 2SLGBTQ+ people, Do the WeRQ – a reflection of her desire to push for positive action and change in all walks of life.



With such a breadth of experiences, it’s fair to say that Kate has developed some well-informed opinions over the years, ranging from topics like the importance of intertwined advocacy and leadership to the value of educating brand partners and integrating cultural nuance, where and when feasible. Informed by her own journey through the business, concepts like these – and many others – are what guide her leadership approach today, as she still continues to build, inspire and make a difference at a time when many are silent, or are moving in the opposite direction.



To learn more about her journey, how queer identities can be integrated into the building process, and why the industry needs to place more emphasis on long-term commitments, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Kate for a chat.







LBB> Hi Kate! Please introduce yourself and tell us your story!





Kate> I’m Kate Wolff, founder and CEO of Lupine Creative, and co-founder of Do the WeRQ.



I’ve spent my career using creativity as a tool for truth-telling and impact. After years in traditional agencies, I launched Lupine to build a space where bold ideas, diverse talent, and inclusive strategies are core to how we grow brands and culture. I believe in building power through creativity, especially for voices too often left out of the room.







LBB> Looking back, what has your professional journey been like? In a less-than-perfect industry, have you ever faced discrimination due to your identity? And with the benefit of hindsight, is there anything you’d have done differently?





Kate> The journey has been real – messy, beautiful, and revealing. Yes, I’ve absolutely faced bias – both subtle and overt – for being queer, a woman, overweight, and outspoken. Early in my career, I did my best to hide my queerness, but my weight and my womanhood were always visible.



To be completely honest, there has always been a direct correlation between how I present in the world and how seriously I’ve been taken as a professional. If I could go back, I’m not sure I would change some of the code-switching and covering I did that time… because, frankly, I don’t think it was within my power to change the way I was perceived. (Not until I made it to the top, where I could set the example).



My goal now is to show others what I wish I could have done for myself: to demonstrate that being different is your edge. Don’t dull it to make others comfortable.







LBB> Building on this, how have your experiences shaped the way you approach the topic of 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy in your day-to-day work, especially in your position as a business leader at Lupine?





Kate> I don’t separate advocacy from leadership; they’re intertwined. My lived experience helps me build companies where inclusion isn’t a checkbox, but a lens. Whether we’re pitching creative for SXSW or directly mentoring queer creatives, advocacy shows up in the questions we ask, the language we use, and the power we redistribute.







LBB> Let’s talk more about this! How has your own perspective as someone within the queer community influenced your approach within the business? Is it something you’re always able to prioritise?





Kate> Being queer shapes how I build – it pushes me to lead with empathy, intentionality, and courage. But no, it’s not always easy to prioritise. We operate within systems that resist change. Still, I do my best to embed inclusive values into every decision, from hiring to creative strategy, even when it’s hard.



I have a saying, ‘Have intention and pay attention’. Sometimes, the work moves incredibly fast, and I have to remind myself that it’s OK to aim for an objective or a goal, just like we do in our professional work. Even if we don’t fully meet the expectation, striving for it and adjusting course when needed to move toward meaningful progress is still a win. Especially when it comes to equity and inclusion, forward movement – no matter how incremental – matters.







LBB> At a time when many businesses are wavering in their support of DEI, how are you working to balance Lupine’s success with your own personal values? In the current climate of the US, does this ever feel like a tricky undertaking?





Kate> We don’t see it as a balance; we see it as a fusion. Values are baked into our Lupine business model, not treated as an accessory.



That said, the climate is chilling – it’s becoming harder to get brands to go bold. But, we don’t let fear dictate direction. We seek out aligned partners, and when we can’t find them, we educate. We continue to lead with our ‘Have intention, pay attention’ model, finding ways to do good, even when it’s not directly asked of us.



Not every campaign needs to be overtly ‘for someone’. You can create change by redirecting money, from tiny line items to big-ticket investments. There’s real impact in how money flows, and we’re proud of how intentionally we channel that power.







LBB> Building on this, are you disappointed to see so many brands and agencies refuse to take a stand? Is there anything you’d like to say to them? And what are your thoughts on the state of the US as a whole right now?





Kate> I’m disappointed… but not surprised. Silence is easier than accountability. This year, we saw a 39% drop in corporate sponsorship of Pride events at the national level. That’s a significant increase from the 9% drop in 2024 following the Bud Light and Target backlash.



This is a very scary space to be in. To those sitting it out: it’s shortsighted to be neutral on human rights.



As for the state of the US? Yes, we’re polarised, but also ripe for reinvention. We can’t afford to wait for ‘safe’ moments to lead with integrity. We’ve never faced a more divisive political landscape, and staying outside of it feels nearly impossible, especially when your voice is personified down to a single post on social media.



I’m a big believer that our values belong in the company bylaws – not just the brand book. When that shift happens, we’ll start to see more integrity at work, and less swaying at the top.







LBB> Unfortunately, not every 2SLGBTQ+ person within the industry feels they’re in a place to speak up. What advice would you give to people working in environments where they’re no longer supported meaningfully?





Kate> You’re not alone, even when it feels like it.



Find your crew, even if they’re outside your organisation. Document everything. Protect your peace. And, when you’re ready, use your voice – even softly. Power builds over time, and this industry is shifting because of people like you who refuse to disappear.



Our community was born in basements and bars. We’ve always been great at finding each other in the dark. So, turn your light on – you will be seen. And if you ever truly feel alone, you can always reach out to us at Do the WeRQ.







LBB> Inversely, what should more businesses be aware of in the pursuit of a strong and supportive employee culture? What does meaningful, non-tokenised allyship look like to you, and what steps need to be taken right now?





Kate> It starts with listening – not performing.



Meaningful support means investing in benefits, leadership pathways, and voices that challenge the status quo. It’s about doing the work behind the scenes, not just posting in June. And it means being OK with discomfort, because that’s where growth lives.



This is a delicate balance. No employer can be everything to everyone, and that balance must be grounded in mutual respect. When both employees and employers show respect, it’s possible to maintain a shared objective: continued, stable business growth.



That goal can sometimes get lost, whether in isolated individual experiences or at the broader leadership level. That’s why it’s important to have intention and pay attention to your relationships at work. Create meaningful dialogue that leads to action.



Venting can be a necessary release, but don’t confuse it with progress. Look for ways to turn anger into action – that’s where real change happens.







LBB> Tell us more about your relationship with Do the WeRQ! As a co-founder, what has the journey been like, and especially now, what are you hoping to accomplish?





Kate> Do the WeRQ started as a spark, and grew into a movement.



We set out to shift representation from rainbow window-dressing to real power within agencies. We aimed to build meaningful pathways for mentorship and queer leadership visibility. We wanted to amplify the share of voice – both internally and externally – to reflect just how vibrant and expansive our community truly is across marketing, advertising, and the industry at large.



Now, our focus is on equipping organisations with the tools to build inclusive creative cultures, from ERG guides to executive accountability frameworks.



There’s still so much work to do, but we’re not going anywhere.







LBB> Looking ahead to the year, what steps do you think are most imperative for the industry to take, both in the US and beyond? What are you hoping to see, and why?





Kate> The industry needs to invest in long-term – not seasonal – commitments, especially when it comes to DEI.



We need stronger pipelines, more queer and trans leadership, and less fear-driven messaging. I want to see bravery return to branding – storytelling that isn’t afraid to take a side and stay there.



We also need to shift our mindset. If you’re doing anything that supports a marginalised group, backlash is inevitable. It’s not a matter of if, it’s about how you handle it. Any wavering at the line harms both the brand and the community.



We often say that the enemy of progress isn’t anger, hate speech, or even organised oppression – it’s the insecurity of allies. What we need are people who will hold the line with us, and who stay present and committed, especially when things get hard.



That’s how change sticks: when we stick together.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to fellow 2SGLBTQ+ people in the industry?





Kate> You belong here – not in spite of your identity, but because of it.



Your perspective is the innovation this industry claims to want. Keep showing up as you are. Find your pack. Build your table. And if the door closes, don’t wait – design a new one and swing it wide open.



As a community, we are leaders in culture. Let’s build that same leadership within our own advertising and media culture.



