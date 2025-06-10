Standing Proud with… Jake Frisbie

A proud member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and a firm believer in adland’s ability to manufacture culture, for Jake Frisbie, it’s all about empowering their community – and other historically marginalised groups – day in and day out. From ensuring insights depicting the state of today’s consumer accurately reflect diverse needs, to co-creating culturally-informed content briefs and ensuring talent is represented equitably, the strategic team lead on Redken, Kérastase, and Shu Uemura’s ambassador and influencer programmes is making a real difference out there, one step at a time.



So, what’s Jake’s secret to having such an impact? Of course, their consistent advocacy for DEI initiatives and representation is invaluable, but equally so is their understanding of the factors which enable such action in the first place. At a time when far too many loud voices are attempting to wear down marginalised communities with bigotry and intolerance, Jake sees the power of maintaining joy in the face of this adversity, which all stems from taking mental, physical, and spiritual well-being seriously.



Someone who is never hesitant to remind people that they cannot drive on an empty tank, they’re an excellent example of setting oneself up for success – something many members of the queer community can take inspiration from.



With all this in mind, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Jake to learn more about their journey, the factors influencing this ethos, and what to do when navigating work at a time when things may not be feeling great.







LBB> Hi Jake! Please introduce yourself and tell us your story!





Jake> My name is Jake Frisbie, and I’m a queer, left-handed strategist based in Brooklyn, New York. I’m an artist, director of partnerships at Do the WeRQ – a queer advertiser inclusion platform – and manager of strategy and analytics at Onefluential, a division of Influential, and the agency of record for L’Oreal.



I have a master's degree in media arts and another in arts entrepreneurship – my graduate education informed my belief that our industry manufactures culture, which means that we, as advertisers, have tremendous responsibility. As such, I’m always looking for ways to empower my community and other historically marginalised groups through the work I do.







LBB> What has your journey been like? What have you learned since starting in the industry, and speaking candidly, have you faced any discrimination along the way?





Jake> Diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and sustainability aren’t just buzzwords to me – they are values that were foundational to my career. At my first ‘real’ job in fashion trend consulting, I was the youngest voice in the room and became the unofficial, make-do gen z and multicultural expert. I had just come out, was stepping into myself, and I wasn’t quiet about it.



Even though the dynamic could have felt tokenising, I saw it as an opportunity – I genuinely enjoyed helping senior leadership understand how to engage these audiences authentically. I became an accidental auditor of political correctness, and I provided a safe space to ask sensitive questions.



As queer people, we’re more aware of our environments, attuned to shifting cultural signals, and can articulate nuance – all qualities of a great strategist, in my book. I’m glad that in those early days, my perspective and creativity were not only appreciated, but respected. Here was where I first learned to narrativise consumer data and cultural insight, marking the beginning of my journey in strategy.



I’ve worked for boutique agencies and larger holding companies, and while I’ve passed through negative work environments along the way, I’m relieved to say that any challenges I’ve faced were never related to my homosexuality or my personal life. I’ve also had some really incredible queer mentors along the way who have shown me that there was space for me here. I’m so grateful for them.







LBB> Notably, you’re a firm believer in the importance of looking at every client ask, RFP and RFI through the lens of DEI. Why is this crucial to your approach, and how does it impact the way you work?





Jake> At present, I am the strategic team lead on Redken, Kérastase, and Shu Uemura’s ambassador and influencer programmes. So, living out my values in the workplace may look like researching and presenting insights that honestly depict the state of today’s multicultural consumer, their conflicting, intersectional identities, and pain points. It may also look like casting talent that has been overlooked because they aren’t considered conventionally beautiful, and/or co-creating an educational, culturally-informed content brief around holidays no one in the room celebrates.



It’s a bit of a queer, mischievous game I like to play: answering the brief in ways that expands its scope and ultimately make the work more elevated and dynamic.



I tell myself all these small moves add up to something. There’s a famous quote from artist and activist Toni Cade Bambara, “The role of the artist is to make revolution irresistible.” I feel like that’s my responsibility – to make queer futurity irresistible.







LBB> When done well, how does this translate into final marketing outcomes that pose mutual benefits for both diverse communities, and brand themselves?





Jake> Truthfully, I don’t think we need to justify why doing the right thing is good for business. But, for those who still need convincing, the data is there. We know the Hispanic consumer wields significant spending power. We talk about ‘Pink Money’ during Pride Month. And still, too many brands hesitate to speak directly to the very audiences they want to engage.



Right now, ‘authenticity’ is the industry's favorite word. To truly resonate with diverse communities requires deeper understanding. You have to know the history, honour the complexity, and speak to the motivations of the people you’re trying to reach.



I’ve seen clients get stuck in fear – afraid of saying the wrong thing, so they end up saying nothing at all. But there’s ROI in freedom. We see it in the influencer space; when creators are given room to express themselves fully, the results are extraordinary. It’s compelling because it’s real. Certainly, on the creator side, it pays to be human-first.



Brands are leaders, and great leadership is in service of its people. If you don’t know what number to dial, you can’t make the connection.







LBB> Building on this, do you think brands are making a mistake by walking away from DEI initiatives? Why is it important for them to stay?





Jake> Yes, of course I think brands are making a mistake by walking away from DEI initiatives. At its core, it’s a people-first approach to solving business problems, whether you’re talking about employee retention, marketing strategy, or corporate responsibility initiatives, etc.



DEI is about acknowledging the real-world impact of White patriarchy and working to rebalance the scales. At its best, it creates space for safety, healing, and affirmation for everyone. Especially in a time when AI is rapidly reshaping how we work, we’ve got to protect our humanity – everyone’s humanity.



So, why divest from something that builds trust, community, and longevity? The silence speaks volumes.







LBB> Equally so, what advice might you have for fellow 2SLGBTQ+ employees working in the industry who may no longer be supported at the workplace? Where does the balance between job security and self-advocacy lie?





Jake> At the end of the day, you’re at work to do your job, not to be morally aligned with your boss. You don’t have to be politically affiliated with your workplace community. While you shouldn’t silence who you are, it means you get to decide how and when you show up as your full self.



Here’s my advice for navigating work when things aren’t feeling good:



Don’t take it personally – compartmentalise with care. Unless someone has directly disrespected you, try not to internalise corporate indifference. Your employer is paying you to do a job – do it well, and let that be enough. Work is just one part of who you are. Your job is just a job, and many of us in adland aren’t saving lives. Protect your peace by closing the laptop – literally and emotionally – at the end of the day. Find your validation elsewhere, if you need it.



Pick your battles with intention. Not every disappointment deserves your energy. Maybe the Pride activation you were excited about got quietly shelved, or the ERG event you organised lost funding. That stings, yes. But ask yourself, ‘Is this worth the fight?’. ‘Is the juice worth the squeeze?’. Sometimes, your energy is better spent uplifting your community outside the office, where it’s welcomed and appreciated.



Have hope… and an exit strategy. If you’re fighting an uphill battle – if you’ve tried to make change and lead with grace and still feel unsupported – ask yourself, ‘Is what I’m seeking something this company is even capable of giving me?’. If after trying every clever and creative way to make your success happen and setting your boundaries, you’re still being stonewalled, begin building an exit strategy. There are safe, affirming workplaces out there. Find the one that deserves your talent.







LBB> As part of this, how can diverse demographics address the issues of pressure and burnout that comes with these conditions? And do you think these solutions have broader industry applications as a whole?





Jake> This might be my favourite question! I just finished ‘Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good’ by adrienne maree brown. Drawing on the theoretical lineage of Audre Lorde, the book argues that activism, community-building, and the hard work of creating a better world should also feel good.



You can’t drive on an empty tank; you have to put yourself first. For many people in historically marginalised groups, that kind of reprioritisation is radical in itself. We’re living through an era of polycrisis, collective grief, and deep fatigue. But self-care isn’t just survival, it’s a declaration of worth. It’s radical to find joy, to burn your light in the dark, and to stay hopeful against all odds.



You need to take your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being seriously. You deserve that.



There’s a saying from the AIDS crisis, “We bury our friends in the morning, protest in the afternoon, and dance all night.” That’s how we get through it: by establishing a balance – a rhythm of processing, effort, and release, anchored in pleasure.



And yes, this has broader implications for the entire industry. Imagine what we could build if everyone was empowered to lead from a place of wholeness. We’d create not just better work, but a better world to work in.



Keep your chin up, darling. You’re allowed to feel good when everything’s bad, otherwise.







LBB> Speaking of taking well-being seriously, outside of work, you’re a strong advocate for pleasure activism. What does this look like, and why is it so important to you?





Jake> They say the best revenge is success, and I believe one of the most radical things we can do in the face of oppression is to stay strong, joyful, and prosper. We’ve got to outsmart the systems that try to wear us down – we can’t stoop to their level.



While I won’t get into great details of the activism work I’m involved in, I’ll share how I prioritise pleasure after a long work week:



Deep, unfiltered conversations with friends over nourishing food.

Hot power yoga, a long run, a weightlifting session – time spent fully focused on nothing but my own body.

A good book and a cup of tea that helps me slow down before an early bedtime.

Art-making – studying my thoughts and feelings, and then manifesting what’s internal, externally.

A night out dancing to shake off everything that no longer serves me.



Pleasure activism reminds me that joy and rest are essential. This is how I stay grounded, keep my cup full, and stay ready to do the work.







LBB> Looking ahead to the year, what steps do you think are most imperative for the industry to take, both in the US and beyond? What are you hoping to see, and why?





Jake> With the rise of AI, a divisive political climate, and increasing economic pressure, I think it’s time the industry revisits its ethics. We need a new playbook – one that reflects the reality of these trying times. At the very least, agencies should be able to reassure both their workers and audiences that they remain human-first.



I’ve spoken about DEI as a set of core values, and gen z is a values-driven generation – they’re holding our institutions accountable. I’ve witnessed the evolution of influencer marketing firsthand – it was fascinating to watch the industry splinter with its rise. Traditional media channels aren’t resonating the way they used to – influencer marketing is a people-first marketing approach, quite literally.



So, in the coming year, I hope we prioritise creative freedom. That, and I hope that we remain brave throughout every challenge.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to your fellow 2SGLBTQ+ people in the industry?





Jake> Put the phone down, touch some grass, and then get to work. There’s so much to look forward to. #Unf*ckTheWorld.



