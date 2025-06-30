Standing Proud with… Sam Archibald

Sam Archibald is someone who’s never afraid to speak his mind when it comes to matters of inclusivity, representation, and 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy – both within the advertising industry and beyond. It’s something he’s done with LBB a few times over the past few years, but more than that, the Canadian creative leads by example, serving as a board member for PrideAM and working alongside the likes of Halifax Partnership, Junior Achievement Nova Scotia, and Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce on a regular basis.



Equally significant, however, is Sam’s role as creative director and co-founder of Halifax-based agency Shortstop. A position which gives him the platform to be the very change he wants to see in the industry, he’s not only unafraid to trailblaze, but stand out as a business leader who happens to fall within the 2SLGBTQ+ demographic – something aspiring creatives can look to and draw inspiration from.



To learn more about his story, the value of giving back to the community, and where the industry could do better when it comes to meaningfully supporting its queer component, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Sam for a chat.

LBB> Hi Sam! Please introduce yourself and tell us your story!





Sam> My name is Sam Archibald, and I'm a creative director and co-owner of Shortstop, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. I get the privilege of working with many different clients, ranging from large organisations to smaller local businesses, and have the responsibility of wearing multiple hats, from client service and strategy to creative.



I went to school originally for film, and then pivoted to design, finally pivoting a third time to advertising. I have an art direction background, but really believe in the power of ideas to impact a business.







LBB> With that in mind, what has your professional journey been like? Speaking candidly, in a less-than-perfect industry, have you ever faced discrimination? And with the benefit of hindsight, is there anything you’d do differently?





Sam> I've been privileged to work while fairly open with who I am as a gay man. There were a few moments when I first started where others didn't know who I was and they threw around the F-slur at me, but I nipped that in the bud immediately.



My husband gave me some advice when we first met: that if you don't care what others do outside of work hours, chances are they don't care what you do, and I've embraced my sexuality in the workplace.







LBB> Building on this, how have your experiences shaped the way you approach the topic of 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy in your day-to-day work?





Sam> I think one of the best teachers for me has been working with Halifax Pride and PrideAM. My experience as a cis, White, gay man means I owe it to the rest of the community to stand up when necessary and make space for those in different positions. I don't want to be known as a gay creative, but a creative who happens to be gay. It's been a badge I am not afraid to bring out in meetings to level-set and be direct with partners. For as progressive as the industry sees itself, we have a lot of work to do in welcoming the 2S, T, Q, and pluses of our community. Research from PrideAM showed that agencies have abysmal representation from folks that aren't Ls or Gs or Bs.







LBB> Jumping to the topic of leadership, have you ever felt pressure to compromise values for the sake of business? Inversely, do you feel any degree of pressure to be visible for the benefit of the queer community?





Sam> To answer the first question, luckily I haven’t. Since we opened in 2021, I've looked for ways to demonstrate our values. Joining PrideAM that year was one way, and we’re national members of the CGLCC (Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce). My business partner, Peter Woodward, is a great ally and we've never felt pressured to tone it down.



As for visibility, I'm a pretty extroverted person, so I tend to want to connect with folks from all walks of life in order to grow my network and help them where I can. Whether being a connector for the Halifax Partnership’s meetings with new Canadians and students, or speaking to high school students through Junior Achievement Nova Scotia, or speaking at CGLCC’s Business Symposiums, I want to make sure everyone in our community and industry sees that you can thrive here.



It's a small thing to be visible, but another Standing Proud interviewee, Joseph Bonnici, was a CD at my first co-op internship at Lowe Roche. While we never spoke about it directly, his presence demonstrated to me that I had a place in this industry. It was a silent signifier that had a big impact on me.







LBB> With that in mind, what advice would you give to other 2SLGBTQ+ people aspiring to have a path like yours?





Sam> Be yourself, as trite as it sounds. Your perspective and way of thinking is an asset to any agency or organisation. Don't doubt your capacity for success and the resilience you bring just by existing. And I say this to anyone looking at getting into this industry, but given the volatility in AI and shifting workplace trends, brush up on your soft skills. How to communicate with different people, how to write a direct email, how to deal with conflict, and how to take feedback are all assets that can set you apart from your peers.







LBB> Unfortunately, of late, it’s been a tricky time, not just for the reasons you mentioned, but due to global DEI rollbacks. What are your thoughts on this? Are you disappointed to see so many brands and agencies refuse to take a stand?





Sam> I’m disappointed but remain optimistic that the tide will shift again. Organisations that actually implemented DEI policies and practices have seen the benefits to their business that these programmes bring. Whether it’s improved financial performance, better retention, or being attractive to talent, there’s real advantages to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.



I take peace in life’s impermanence; this too shall pass.







LBB> In the same vein, do you think businesses should be taking a stronger stance when it comes to these things? What sort of action needs to be taken, both nationally, and locally in Nova Scotia?





Sam> I tend to think that most businesses should be in favour of human rights. I think the challenge for many organisations is the tokenism and virtue signalling that we’ve seen over the past decade isn’t resonating. I don’t need a pasta sauce to tell me they are the brand for coming out to your parents over dinner. I do want to know if I go into a bank, they aren’t going to discriminate against giving me a mortgage because I’m with my husband. There’s room for more businesses to support their employees and customers, but I’d personally like to see more brands entertain me than try and prove how righteous they are.



Nova Scotians are fairly down to earth and welcoming, but also, it’s a smaller market, and I would say as someone not originally from here, there’s a resistance to change, more so than big cities. That said, we have one of the largest proportions of trans and non-binary people in the country. Our annual Halifax Pride Festival is one of the most community-focused in the country, relying on a steady stream of regional and local businesses to support its programming (Shortstop included!).







LBB> What about the businesses that still opt to not try? Is there any advice you’d give queer employees who might be working in such environments?





Sam> One shameless plug is to check out our PrideAM Connects that happen monthly. It’s a virtual meet-up for folks at the intersection of our community, and the marketing and advertising industry. Whether you’re agency, production, or client-side, we welcome everyone to chat, share, and gripe about what you’re experiencing.



Second is, I would encourage everyone to look for the support you have in this industry and in your community. Beyond peers, I’m a huge advocate for therapy – it’s helped me immensely in my life – and being graceful with yourself. You’re more than your career, and there is always an opportunity around the corner. I know innately how scary it can be to leave a job and dive into the unknown, but if you’re not being supported or being yourself, that’s a major red flag.



I’m a big fan of NABS, which exists here in Canada and in the UK, and I know larger companies have wellness-crisis or EAP programmes. I had some mental health challenges years ago and NABS support put me in touch with a counsellor that was able to connect me to my current therapist, who specialises in 2SLGBTQ+ care. I’m not suggesting that this is a solution for a toxic work environment, but it can be really challenging when you can’t take a step back and talk to someone about what’s in front of you.







LBB> Looking ahead, what steps do you think are most imperative for the industry to take, both in Canada and beyond? What are you hoping to see, and why?





Sam> I think the industry as a whole needs to recognise the strength in diverse thinking. The entire creative process is about synthesising multiple viewpoints and perspectives to spark new connections, and I think our community brings so much lateral thinking just by being ourselves.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to fellow 2SGLBTQ+ people in the industry?





Sam> If you’re in Canada, in the industry, and want to join a group of like-minded folks in the community, from coast to coast, contact me (sam@prideam.org). Similarly, if you’re in the USA or UK, reach out to Do the WeRQ and Outvertising and get involved.



Give yourself the gift of giving back; it’s as much for you as it is for our community.



