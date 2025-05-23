Standing Proud with… Joseph Bonnici

When you’re a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, the idea of bringing your ‘whole self’ to work can be an immensely daunting prospect. Sure, in countries like Canada, there are general protections in place – and the ad industry itself is often touted as fairly accepting – but opening yourself up for the whole world to see, come what may, is much easier said than done.



It’s for this exact reason that Joseph Bonnici feels a responsibility to set a strong example. As the chief creative officer of Toronto-based agency Bensimon Byrne, and a co-owner of the independent collective Tadiem, he recognises that younger queer people working within adland deserve examples of those who are true to themselves when navigating their own journeys through the business.



Not only that, but as someone who has direct influence over Tadiem’s internal policy, and the creative output of Bensimon Byrne, he’s aware that his actions can make a real difference, both in the lives of those he works with, and those that his creative serves. Whether it’s seeking to instill culture that truly supports, nourishes and welcomes people of diverse backgrounds, or ensuring pro bono work for organisations like White Ribbon and Casey House is firmly embedded within his agency’s offering, much of what he does is influenced by his own background, as well as the belief that actions speak far louder than words.



Of course, this sort of outlook is invaluable at a time when many brands and agencies around are shying away from concepts like DEI and support of initiatives like Pride. So, to learn more about what it takes to champion such causes, be it through work, business leadership, or daily action, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Joseph for a chat.







LBB> Hi Joseph! Please introduce yourself and tell us your story!





Joseph> My name is Joseph Bonnici, I’m the chief creative officer at Bensimon Byrne, and one of the three owners of Tadiem. It’s a job that changes every day because I go across six different agencies including Bensimon Byrne, OneMethod, Narrative XPR, Super Proper, HiFi and Folk.



As for my story, I grew up in downtown Toronto. My parents immigrated to Canada from Malta, so I’m very much a product of my European roots. My dad was a baker and my mom was a cleaner, which meant getting into advertising wasn’t really on my radar or an ambition until I got a job as a ‘dub boy’ at J. Walter Thompson. I would make copy after copy of TV commercials on three-quarter-inch tapes, all day, every day. But through this job, I began to understand what creatives in advertising could do with their creativity, and I fell in love with it.







LBB> What has your professional journey been like? In a less-than-perfect industry, have you ever faced discrimination due to your identity? And is there anything you’d personally have done differently?





Joseph> I have been lucky to work at some of the best agencies in Canada for the better part of 25 years – those like Palmer Jarvis DDB, TAXI, Zulu Alpha Kilo, and now my own agency. Each had unique and incredible cultures that promoted inclusivity, so I was lucky enough never to face discrimination, at least that I know of.



Outside of work though, like most people in the community, I’ve had instances where I was called homophobic slurs on the street or public transit. And that’s definitely shaped the voice that I now have.



As for your other question, looking back, I would have been more open, much earlier, about being gay. In the past, I thought that my sexual identity and career were two totally separate things. But they are not, because I wasn’t bringing my ‘whole self’ to work every day. Looking around the industry at the beginning of my career, there also weren’t a lot of examples I could point to, so now I feel it’s incumbent on me to be one. Especially for someone who might be entering the business and navigating it as part of the queer community.







LBB> With that in mind, how have your experiences shaped the way you approach the topic of 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy in your day-to-day work, both as a chief creative officer, but also as a business leader?





Joseph> I think for a long time, I was content to be quiet… But that’s not good enough for me anymore. I have a real opportunity to shape the culture of my company, so I’m very active in leading Pride at our agency or bringing in speakers that cover not just 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy, but many facets of DEI. I think I need to be seen actively shaping a culture that includes everyone, because that’s what attracts the best talent. And that’s all we have to offer: amazing talent and creativity. That’s the core of our business.







LBB> Creatively, how have your own experiences influenced your approach to the work?What does it take to create authentic storytelling reflective of diverse communities?





Joseph> I think being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community has enabled me to lead work with storytelling that’s based on truth. For example, when I look at the films we have done with White Ribbon, there are many scenes that I can relate to on a very personal level. The want to be ‘more masculine’. The need to not be ‘othered’. So, when a creative team brings storytelling to the table that doesn’t sugarcoat things and is accurate to the queer experience, I always champion it.



For example, with White Ribbon’s ‘Short Life Stories’, we made sure to work directly with the community to find those moments that crystallised the experience of being trans.





Meanwhile, for Casey House’s ‘Others’, we shot a 20-minute film which was the first time an HIV-positive actor had purposefully been cast to tell a narrative around someone living with HIV.







LBB> Overall, would you say that you’re always actively seeking relationships with businesses that respect DEI and queer advocacy, and which allow you to undertake these sorts of projects? If so, why?





Joseph> Absolutely. And truthfully, I believe the majority of Canadian agencies seek relationships with businesses that respect DEI and queer advocacy, not just because it’s morally right, but also because it’s very good business practice. Any company that actively doesn’t want to market to a community as large as the queer community is missing out on a lot of opportunities. As an agency, we just have been lucky enough to align ourselves with clients who feel the same.







LBB> Building on this, with recent global DEI rollbacks, are you disappointed to see so many brands and agencies refuse to take a stand? Is there anything you’d like to say to them?





Joseph> In my opinion, progress is never linear. There is inevitably a backlash, and then a backlash to the backlash, and it goes on and on. Two steps forward, one step back. But, I think that actually gives you an opportunity to gain more real advocates who walk the walk. Personally, I’m not interested in people believing in advocacy because it’s the ‘thing to do’. Unless they actually believe it and see why it is so important, it won't create progress.



When we did ‘June’s HIV+ Eatery’ for Casey House, we had over 10,000 hateful comments across social, but also 72,000 people jumped in and became advocates for people living with HIV, responding to that hate and taking a stand. Many more people than we think want to help. It’s just about energising them.







LBB> You’ve mentioned Casey House a few times – tell us about this! What led to you joining as a board member, and what does such a responsibility mean to you?





Joseph> Stephen Brown, one of the founders of FUSE Create, was on the board of Casey House and reached out to see if our agency had an interest in partnering up. Of course, I was very aware of Casey House in Toronto, having grown up in the ‘80s and ‘90s. At that time, young men my age were dying by the thousands and the hope of a life-saving treatment seemed so far off. Yet, Casey House was helping the community in such a bold way. That’s why the partnership has become incredibly meaningful to me.



In our first year, we created the aforementioned ‘June’s HIV+ Eatery’. We opened a restaurant staffed by people living with HIV to shed light on the stigma and irrational fears surrounding the transmission of HIV, and the campaign received global attention and spawned an HBO documentary. The chefs were doing interviews with People Magazine and The Guardian, and many of them felt ‘seen’ for the first time through the global media coverage. It turned into a yearly fundraiser for the hospital. We are now in year six, and it has helped define our agency culture and what the agency can do with powerful ideas.



As far as being a board member of Casey House, it has given me an entire education about how a hospital runs. Not just the marketing, but the actual operations side to it. The complexities of the health care system, the nuances of the issues surrounding HIV, and how it intersects with so many other issues. I am a much better person from the experience.







LBB> Jumping back to Bensimon Byrne, how do you work to create a strong and supportive culture for employees within the queer community and other marginalised demographics? What does strong, non-tokenised support look like to you?





Joseph> At our agency, I feel it’s important that we are vocal and clear in our support for anyone from a marginalised community. It means getting feedback constantly, as well as talking less, and doing more. After all, this issue has become very ‘noisy’. A lot is being said and not enough is being done, so I favour action over anything else. Making it a part of the everyday, versus token dates that land on a calendar. For us, doing things like supporting White Ribbon and Casey House for six years with pro bono work brings some of these issues into the everyday life of the agency and my colleagues who work there.







LBB> Inversely, at a time when some businesses are no longer walking the walk, what advice would you give to other 2SLGBTQ+ employees who might be working in environments where they’re no longer supported meaningfully?





Joseph> Put yourself first and leave. It’s their loss. I have always quickly left environments that I don’t find supportive of my goals and ambitions, in life and in work. Some people may say that’s running away, but it’s not. You’re actually putting yourself first and finding a situation that works to your benefit so you can perform to the best of your abilities. There are many, many incredible environments in this industry. Seek them out and help propel them to success.







LBB> Looking ahead to the year, what steps do you think are most imperative for the industry to take, both in Canada and beyond? What are you hoping to see, and why?





Joseph> I think there has to be a relentless drive to make progress. Setbacks will always happen, but advertising has the opportunity to be a great example for many of our clients who may be in industries where progress is tougher.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to your fellow 2SGLBTQ+ people in the industry?





Joseph> I have two pieces of advice. First, find mentors. Find those individuals who you can point to as examples of what you’d like to achieve, or who will commit to helping you get there.



Second, plan your career. Know what you want. Great careers don’t happen by accident. I have always planned my career in five-year increments. I still have the lists going back 25 years. Set your goals that you want to accomplish, as well as then the steps you need to take to reach them. And then follow through. Be ambitious with them. Make your goals big enough that they seem impossible. Don’t ever undershoot.



