Standing Proud with… Paul Rivait

Paul Rivait is one of Canada’s most seasoned 2SLGBTQ+ voices. Boasting agency and client-side experience over the course of his career, at the likes of Critical Mass and BMO Financial Group, the now vice president of creative impact at Public Inc. has seen a lot, and done even more.



Specifically, as someone whose daily work revolves around navigating marketing and communications strategies to help companies make a positive social impact, he’s a voice of sensibility at a time when businesses are struggling to smoothly navigate a world filled with DEI rollbacks. Whether it’s pushing them to actually walk the walk, or demonstrating the importance of real, affirmative action, there’s no substitute for committing to knowing the culture, in Paul’s eyes, which puts him in a prime position to comment on the state of the union.



He’s also got a great story of his own. Someone who has never been afraid to speak up about who he is, and advocate for others being able to do the same, he has been fighting the good fight for a number of years, and has no intention of slowing down any time soon. So, to learn more about all of this, and get his thoughts on the state of the industry with the arrival of Pride Month, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Paul for a chat.







LBB> Hi Paul! Please introduce yourself, and tell us your story!





Paul> My name is Paul Rivait, and I’m vice president of creative impact at Public Inc., a social impact marketing agency based in Canada and the US. I started my career in digital advertising, working both client and agency side before joining in 2018.



Today, I help our teams create and navigate marketing and communications strategies across a wide range of channels, all with the goal of helping companies make a positive impact on the communities they serve and imagine a better world for us all.







LBB> Looking at your career, as someone who has worked on both the brand and agency side, what are your thoughts on the wide-sweeping DEI rollbacks? Are you disappointed to see so many companies refuse to take a stand?





Paul> Disappointed is an understatement. If you think back even just five years ago, companies were making bold claims about supporting all communities and sharing their commitments to help create a more equitable world. They rainbow-i-fied everything during Pride, and touted their deep commitment to allyship. They put up their black square social posts in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. They made public commitments to women’s equity. And yet, today, some are pulling back that great work for fear of bullying – bullying that so many marginalised groups that they claimed to support have faced every day of their lives.



But, the fact remains that the majority of people in North America support the 2SLGBTQ+ community. And recent data from Gravity Research shows that only 39% of corporations are scaling back external Pride Month engagements this year. That’s not a majority, either.



In my opinion, anyone backtracking on these issues now may as well just put up an admission that they were lying to us all along. Thankfully, some companies are maintaining their commitments and standing up to this small group of bullies, and consumers are watching to see who is doing what. They have the power to make sure that any cowardice is remembered and considered when we’re at the checkout. So, brands beware!







LBB> As someone who’s at an agency that works both in Canada and the US, what have your conversations with partners been like when it comes to this subject? And, from your perspective, what would you suggest?





Paul> The most comforting thing to see is that the majority of people actually agree that things like inclusion and equality for all are good things. It’s easy to view provocative headlines as a sign that people have given up on making the world a better place for everyone, but our experience is completely different.



Take, for example, our recent report on today’s conscious consumer. Of the people we surveyed (together with our friends at IPSOS), 82% of Canadians and 76% of Americans responded that they actively want to help make the world a better place. And nearly half said that they have abandoned a purchase based on ethical or social reasons. Consumers want companies to be good and do good. But they also want those actions to be authentic and clear. Changing your stance on your convictions every time there’s an election isn’t doing your business any favours. Just ask Target…







LBB> With that said, in Canada, three major brands have already pulled out of sponsoring Pride. What are your thoughts on this?





Paul> I would like to ask those who have pulled out of sponsorship deals the following: ‘Why were you there before?’, and ‘What made your ‘core beliefs’ change?’.



Again, consumers want authenticity; to see a company being true to their beliefs. Being an ally isn’t something you just stop doing. If you thought it was fine to support Pride last year, but now it isn’t fine this year, you’ve been dishonest at one point or the other. And a vast majority of shoppers will remember that dishonesty when they’re choosing to pick up your product over a competitor. They’re going to ask what’s stopping your business from abandoning them in the future. And for some companies, apparently, that answer is ‘nothing’.







LBB> Building on this, what sort of advice might you give to 2SLGBTQ+ employees who might be working in environments like this? In your opinion, where is the line between being true to yourself, but also prioritising career wellbeing?





Paul> Thankfully, Canada overall is a pretty safe(r) place for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. And, I am a firm believer that everyone should be themselves, every day. The best work comes from people who are able to share their full selves with others, and that’s even more true in the creative world. It’s the stories and viewpoints we haven’t heard that are often the most interesting.



That said, I know some people don’t feel as safe as others, and I get that sometimes you take a job because you need to pay the bills. For those in that situation, I would say, there are better opportunities ahead of you, and a company that doesn’t support you as you are doesn’t deserve the great work you bring to the table. Keep applying to companies you love, and you’ll find your perfect place, eventually.







LBB> Let’s talk a bit more about you, and your career. What has your own professional journey been like, and how have your experiences shaped the way you approach the topic of 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy in your day-to-day work?





Paul> I’ve been fairly fortunate in that I’ve never had to remain silent about who I am. Working in a creative industry tends to attract a wide variety of people, from all walks of life, and that’s afforded me the luxury of always being (more) free to speak out and be myself.



That said, one amazing experience I had was years ago, when we were writing ads for a brand that was going to show up at Pride. The lead copywriter wasn’t getting half the jokes a colleague and I were making, simply because he didn’t get the 2SLGBTQ+ community lingo. The jokes we added got way more engagement, which was a great reminder for leadership that having diversity at the table makes the work better.



That’s true for any community, by the way. If you want to move an audience, you need to know their culture: how they speak, feel and think. That requires at least a bit of lived experience. Otherwise it can come across as fake. For every campaign we do at Public that focuses on a specific community, we like to make it a must-have to bring someone with deeper knowledge of that community into the room at some point. Audiences from every walk of life just want to feel seen.







LBB> With that in mind, what do you think more businesses should be aware of with regards to advocating and supporting the needs of their 2SLGBGTQ+ employees? From your experience, what could be improved?





Paul> It’s a rough time for many communities right now. It’s hard to watch as well-known brands back away from treating everyone with dignity and respect. Check in on your employees. Make sure they know you’re committed to allyship. And not just once; tell them repeatedly. Speak out often. If you’re a true ally, now is the time to show it.







LBB> Often, in attempts to support diverse demographics internally, we see companies speak out via social platforms. As someone who has experience in this world, do you think this approach can make a difference when used well?





Paul> Unfortunately, the internet is still full of bots and trolls, and they’re programmed to be mean and spread hate to divide us. So, it’s important to make sure that anyone you’re choosing to feature is comfortable being a spokesperson in the face of that potential backlash. That said, visibility matters, and we should all continue to lift up and show our support for marginalised communities, loudly, proudly, and without fear.







LBB> Tell us more about this! In your experience, how can companies meaningfully champion their diverse employees without tokenising them, or exposing them to people who use the anonymity of the internet to be hateful?





Paul> For every social impact campaign we work on, one of the most important elements we require is for the company to be involved in making a direct impact. If the company isn’t taking real action, the authenticity is lost. Putting up a rainbow icon or a picture of the diverse employees once a year is a performative action. If you’re an ally, show us how you’re actively using the power you have to make a difference. Which groups are you working with? How are you giving back? What are your internal policies that help the community to whom you’re speaking?



Show us you’re in the fight with us every single day, and not just waving a rainbow flag during the month of June.







LBB> Speaking of June, we’re now in Pride Month! Looking ahead, as well as to the year beyond, what steps do you think are most imperative for the industry to take, both nationally and internationally?





Paul> Never back down and give in to hate. Continue building teams from various walks of life. Keep telling stories from a variety of communities. And, look for ways to embed real-world impact into the campaigns you’re making. Remember, the majority of us want to not be evil.







LBB> Finally, is there anything you’d like to say to fellow 2SGLBTQ+ people in the industry?





Paul> Stand tall, friends. We’ve been through this tired game before, and love always, always wins.



