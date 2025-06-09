Standard Bank Private Reimagines Wealth and Celebrates Life’s True Riches

In a category that still largely defines wealth as something exclusively material—a nice car, a big house and other fancy belongings—banks have an opportunity to resonate more deeply with their target customers if they evolve their advertising to reflect their audiences’ evolving perspective on wealth. So says M&C Saatchi Abel head of strategy, Makosha Maja-Rasethaba.

M&C Saatchi Abel, part of Africa’s biggest independent, locally owned group of creative companies, The Up&Up Group, worked alongside Standard Bank Private and released the positioning campaign in May. “It was an emotive execution that resonates deeply because it’s rooted in audience insights and purpose.

“We knew that we needed to be sharp with the campaign to position Standard Bank as the most desired Private Bank in Africa, building affinity with a youthful, affluent audience,” said Makosha.

“We boldly shifted our perspective on wealth for our new campaign. Our audience has evolved, and for many, the idea of wealth has expanded. Today, wealth is defined as multifaceted encompassing the physical, mental, social, time and of course, financial. Financial wealth is naturally important and in a lot of ways fundamental—it is a trigger to unlock the other types of wealth. So, the campaign tells the story of the types of experiences that a wealthy life enables and expresses it as ‘living wealthy’,” explained Makosha.

Susan Steward, executive head of marketing for Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking said the campaign’s positioning is supported by the bank’s product and service offering. “The campaign, which speaks to helping clients grow wealthier every day in every way, is supported by our extensive network of bankers and advisers providing expert guidance, as well as by our diverse range of solutions and services. Standard Bank Private’s suite of products and services are designed to help our clients maximise their financial potential, and our lifestyle rewards are crafted to enhance their experiences. The campaign is authentic and deliberate.”

Keno Smith, head of brand and marketing at Standard Bank Private concurs - the bank focuses on its clients’ wealth journeys and aspirations. “At Standard Bank Private our focus is on growing our clients' wealth. They have big dreams, ambitions, and goals, and we're here to accelerate their growth. We’re passionate about supporting our clients' financial journeys and understand that success is about more than just financial, it’s about who they want to become, what they want to achieve, and where they want to take their ambitions.”

M&C Saatchi Abel executive creative director, Verona Meyer, said the agency wanted to tell a human story, one that is relatable and emotive. “It needed to be authentic. The advertisement zooms in on people’s most intimate moments as they celebrate the many benefits and joys of a wealthy life. We used the classic earworm, ‘Favourite Things’, to subtly express that a wealthy life is one that’s filled with all your favourite things and having the time to experience that life with the people that mean the most to you.”

Verona explains that cementing Standard Bank’s position as the undisputed leader in the category, and to increase its client base, requires a strong, trust-based relationship between the bank and the agency. “Our relationship is underpinned by a deep sense of trust, shared ambition and mutual respect. This underpins every brief. We’re not just executing campaigns—we’re building together, challenging each other, and staying closely aligned on the ‘why’ behind the work. That level of openness creates space for bold ideas, sharp execution, and ultimately, work that resonates deeply because it’s rooted in real insight and purpose,” she said.

The campaign comprises a 45-second television commercial, three 20-second customer value proposition-led TV commercials, three digital videos, a digital and social media campaign, out-of-home and digital out-of-home elements, and radio advertising.

