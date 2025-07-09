Banking, the Musical: Redefining How to ‘Live Wealthier’ with Standard Bank

“Who cares about bank ads anymore, right?” asks Verona Meyer, executive creative director at M+C Saatchi Abel; but that’s exactly the mindset the agency tried to shift with its latest campaign for South Africa’s Standard Bank.

To reengage audiences, ‘Live Wealthier’ honed in on their changing definition of wealth – one that’s broadened to recognise that the true value of assets lies in what they afford you: time, security, experiences. A charming 45” TVC directed by Giant Films’ Karien Cherry reflects this updated understanding as members of Standard Bank sing along to ‘My Favorite Things’ in scenarios representing the fulfilment that finances can buy, from carefree family moments to the freedom to travel.

LBB’s Zara Naseer heard from Verona and Karien to find out more about the insights and purpose that fuelled the campaign, and the craft that went into making a beloved show tune their own.





LBB> What brief did M+C Saatchi Abel receive from Standard Bank?

Verona> The brief was to position Standard Bank as the most desired private bank in Africa and build affinity with a more youthful, affluent audience.





LBB> What insights informed your strategy, and why was now the right time to apply it?



Verona> The category still largely defines wealth as material: a nice car, a big house with fancy things to accompany that. But our audience has evolved, and for many, the idea of wealth has expanded. Wealth is defined as multifaceted, encompassing physical wealth, mental wealth, social wealth, time wealth and of course, financial wealth. We wanted to tap into that insight and shift in perspective through this work, which led to our positioning of ‘Live Wealthier’.







LBB> How did you land on the song choice of ‘My Favorite Things’ and how did you make it your own?



Verona> When we drilled down into the heart of what living a wealthier life means, we landed on the insight that it’s a life filled with your favourite things. It’s not just about having money but what that money buys you – more experiences with your family, more opportunities to see the world, more time for fishing, for your passions, for your favourite things. Once we hit on that, the song was a no-brainer.







LBB> The aim of the campaign is to resonate with the real audiences of today – how did you work towards that goal through the contexts depicted on screen and the casting?

Karien> I just tried to keep the characters and the scenarios as relatable as possible. Having money may make someone rich, but it doesn’t necessarily make them wealthy. So, talking to wealth meant we got to dig into all the things that financial resources allow people to do… Travelling to that place you’ve always wanted to see. Fixing up that car, yourself, as a gift to your daughter. Moving into a new house, and creating a home…





LBB> What was it like juggling so many different locations, from homes and an airport to snow and a lake?



Karien> It’s a logistical puzzle that always requires you to be well prepared. But all in a day’s work. Or four…







LBB> For each of you individually, what was the biggest challenge that this campaign entailed?



Verona> The director… kidding. Karien was incredible to partner with on this project. She is unflappable and rolled with the punches. There were a lot of curveballs and setbacks we faced during production, but when you work with a director of her calibre, challenges somehow turn into creative opportunities.



Karien> We wanted to craft something honest and heartfelt, and that meant using the actors’ real voices in the edit. So, we purposefully didn’t cast for a group of brilliant singers. But that meant recording sync singing added a layer of complexity that we had to prepare the actors for. On set, actors were given a tiny little earphone that hid inside their ear. During takes, we’d play them a stripped-down version of the track to sing along to. This helped them keep the tempo and stay on key, mostly.







LBB> And in the spirit of the song, what was your favourite thing about bringing it to life?



Verona> My favourite thing has been seeing the public’s response to the film. Who cares about bank ads anymore, right? But we managed to make a film that cut through. The positive feedback has been overwhelming.



Karien> I had a fantastic crew, who really bought into the vision and gave their best. We’re spoilt in South Africa to have access to world-class filmmakers. A director is only as good as their crew.







LBB> M+C Saatchi Abel has been collaborating with Standard Bank for years – how has that relationship evolved over time, and how did that experience play into this latest campaign?



Verona> Our relationship is underpinned by a deep sense of trust, shared ambition and mutual respect. This underpins every brief. We’re not just executing campaigns – we’re building together, challenging each other, and staying closely aligned on the ‘why’ behind the work. That level of openness creates space for bold ideas, sharp execution, and ultimately, work that resonates deeply because it’s rooted in real insight and purpose.

